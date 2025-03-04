Horoscope today, March 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 March,2025 02:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 5.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Professionally you are in a positive groove of satisfaction and forward movement. Negotiate a contract intelligently. 
Cosmic tip: Make the most of this karmic cycle to work through some left over karmas.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
So far you’ve managed to avoid office politics; this time be extra cautious. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Have faith in the Higher Power for timely aid that helps sort out life excellently.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There is good news for those looking for a job; but be prepared to face a challenging time ahead. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware of irrational irritation. The situation doesn’t warrant this kind of a reaction.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Couples face a slightly challenging time for a few days. Talking over the issue helps diffuse the situation. 
Cosmic tip: Improve financial portfolio by making an investment.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Receiving unexpected money is a good way to begin the day. Strengthen bonds of love. 
Cosmic tip: Be mentally flexible, willing to acknowledge the other person’s point of view.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Finally pursuing further studies is a long held to dream come true. 
Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from reacting impulsively as karma will then come back very soon to be worked through.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A business trip is arranged even though you’ve not unpacked from the last trip.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a distance from selfish people who only try to use your influence/ borrow money, which is conveniently forgotten.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Advice given to a friend is taken in the right spirit even though it is hard-hitting and intense. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Flow with the karmic tide, allowing changes to manifest naturally.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
This karmic cycle touches on aspects of life that need rebooting. Students should hold onto this focus and discipline. 
Cosmic tip: Look within yourself for ethical answers.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A relationship commitment sought is finally yours. Retaining enthusiasm for new work helps complete it quickly. 
Cosmic tip: Take this challenging work head-on.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A karmic cycle of minor delays is dealt with easily. Some pay the first instalment for property.
Cosmic tip: Pare down time spent on social media, holding on to this positive decision.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
News about a raise in salary after March is sweet music to the ears. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Patiently wait out this karmic cycle where you take three forward steps, then one step back. 

