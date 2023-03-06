Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab man after chase, e-cigarettes worth Rs 66 lakh seized
Delhi Police to tighten grip on stunt bikers on Shab-e-Barat, Holika Dahan
Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail
EC has taken away name, symbol but it can never take away party from me: Uddhav
30 tigers to be relocated from Chandrapur to other parts of state: Mungantiwar

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today March 6 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, March 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 06 March,2023 04:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 6.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Aim slightly higher when setting new career/ business goals. Make a couple of new friends, but maintain friendship with other friends too.
Cosmic tip: Don’t visualize a worst case scenario.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
You can achieve much more than you feel capable of. Some may decide to self-study a favourite subject for a while. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate family support which is always very loving.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Delegate work after being convinced the junior is able to handle it. Explain it clearly.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get taken in by what someone says. It is not necessarily the truth.


Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Good humour and a loving attitude are invaluable tools that help in the most critical of situations. Patience helps too.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be dismayed by a delay in travel plans.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Handle extra responsibilities carefully and seriously. Focusing on an outcome invariably leads to disappointment. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Have complete faith and trust in intuition or the gut feeling.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
It’s a busy day, so super meticulous time management is essential. Life is good.
Cosmic tip: Be grateful for all that karmas have earned for you- including knowing genuine people.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An unbiased view from someone you trust helps make right decisions. Hard work invested in career brings rewards. Continue being focused.
Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with that special person.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Life takes a sudden unexpected turn. For some this is the desire to re-connect with an ‘ex’. Follow a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate a friend who makes time for you.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Encourage the team to do their best. Appreciate it when they do. A dinner date has to be cancelled.
Cosmic tip: Leave well in time for a breakfast business meeting.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Take an option being offered even though it seems too little for what you need to do.
Cosmic tip: Happily and peacefully release what no longer serves a benefit.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Plans for a home makeover are finalized. A party is looked forward to, but circumstances bring anger and regret. 
Cosmic tip: Keep a calm mind to control emotions successfully.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Those who deal with cash at the workplace need to be aware who is handling the cash register daily.
Cosmic tip: Do forgive a friend, even if forgetting is not possible.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK