Horoscope today, March 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Aim slightly higher when setting new career/ business goals. Make a couple of new friends, but maintain friendship with other friends too.

Cosmic tip: Don’t visualize a worst case scenario.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You can achieve much more than you feel capable of. Some may decide to self-study a favourite subject for a while.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate family support which is always very loving.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Delegate work after being convinced the junior is able to handle it. Explain it clearly.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get taken in by what someone says. It is not necessarily the truth.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Good humour and a loving attitude are invaluable tools that help in the most critical of situations. Patience helps too.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be dismayed by a delay in travel plans.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Handle extra responsibilities carefully and seriously. Focusing on an outcome invariably leads to disappointment. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have complete faith and trust in intuition or the gut feeling.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s a busy day, so super meticulous time management is essential. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for all that karmas have earned for you- including knowing genuine people.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An unbiased view from someone you trust helps make right decisions. Hard work invested in career brings rewards. Continue being focused.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with that special person.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Life takes a sudden unexpected turn. For some this is the desire to re-connect with an ‘ex’. Follow a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate a friend who makes time for you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Encourage the team to do their best. Appreciate it when they do. A dinner date has to be cancelled.

Cosmic tip: Leave well in time for a breakfast business meeting.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Take an option being offered even though it seems too little for what you need to do.

Cosmic tip: Happily and peacefully release what no longer serves a benefit.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Plans for a home makeover are finalized. A party is looked forward to, but circumstances bring anger and regret.

Cosmic tip: Keep a calm mind to control emotions successfully.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Those who deal with cash at the workplace need to be aware who is handling the cash register daily.

Cosmic tip: Do forgive a friend, even if forgetting is not possible.



