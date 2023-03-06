Breaking News
Horoscope today, March 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 07 March,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 7.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A friend wants to explain how a misunderstanding came about. Do give him/her the opportunity. Waiting for a clarification may cause delays.
Cosmic tip: Continue being straightforward and sincere.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Wisdom lies in letting go of what isn’t working for you. Step back when there is confusion.
Cosmic tip: Hand over any problems/ issues to God/ the universe, for peace of mind.


Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Keep a decision on hold and don’t discuss it for a while either. Use credit cards intelligently, without getting into debt.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you say.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Those in a new job may be floundering, which is understandable. Give yourself time to learn on the job.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to correct your mistakes when they are pointed out.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Don’t feel guilty about making time for yourself. Maintain a balance between spirituality, time for family, material comforts and work.
Cosmic tip: Let go of rigid ideas and ideologies.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A new project amounts to a personal challenge. Face it squarely.
Cosmic tip: Consciously try to rise above an issue pulling you down. Don’t neglect pain, especially in the arms.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Emotional confusion is camouflaged as a blessing in disguise. Take a mini holiday.
Cosmic tip: Don’t keep thinking about a problem once you’ve taken the necessary steps to resolve it.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Normally very outspoken, even blunt; but today extreme diplomacy is required to deal with a sensitive issue.
Cosmic tip: Pursue your dreams even if they seem too ambitious to you.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A little mental turmoil is but natural when deciding what you’d like to achieve in life.
Cosmic tip: Do what you feel is right when it comes to making professional decisions.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Honour your true feelings even if someone tries to make up your mind for you. Silence is important at times.
Cosmic tip: Make choices according to their practicality and workability.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A contract requires careful perusal to make sure you agree with all the clauses. Keep future plans to yourself for now. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be self-reliant and independent.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Wisely accept responsibility for something you said that has been misunderstood. Pisceans in a new relationship must be patient.
Cosmic tip: Keep communication clear, so it is understood and accepted.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

