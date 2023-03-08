Horoscope today, March 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The unexpected takes place at work today. Life may seem unfair, but karma balances out in time to come.

Cosmic tip: Be low key and as quiet as it’s possible.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Work comes in for free lancers. Peacefully let go of a friendship that doesn’t bring happiness.

Cosmic tip: Karma brings blessings from elders who have crossed over to the other side.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Some maybe in two minds whether to attend a school/ college reunion. You are not keen on meeting one person.

Cosmic tip: Continue being ethical in all aspects of life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A family celebration approaches. Your angry reaction distresses you, but this was something you just couldn’t control.

Cosmic tip: Don’t slide back into behavior you’ve been trying to change.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

This karmic cycle favours taking a home or car loan. Life balances out well.

Cosmic tip: Be on the same page as an authority figure. You are in the wrong.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

This is a positive time for those in the media or finance. Some singles may decide to announce their engagement. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of achievement.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The relationship with your boss improves. A business trip brings in a new client for the company.

Cosmic tip: Sign a contract after reading it carefully, especially the small print.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The next career move is important as career is at an interesting point. Overlook minor irritants.

Cosmic tip: Be aware and thankful for all that is right in your life.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Maintain a go-ahead attitude at work. This is very important.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get disheartened with competition. In fact take it as a challenge to prove yourself once again.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A feeling of restriction is partly self-created and partly due to planetary positions.

Cosmic tip: Avoid people you know have their own selfish agenda and want to use you.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Accept an apology from a colleague since your innocence has been proved. An overseas trip is planned after receiving news.

Cosmic tip: Remain motivated by knowledge gained via past karmas.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Give a new idea time and thought before implementing it. Follow the tweaked diet as advised.

Cosmic tip: Control yourself, not giving into an angry outburst towards an irrelevant issue.





