Updated on: 08 March,2023 04:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 8.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
The unexpected takes place at work today. Life may seem unfair, but karma balances out in time to come.
Cosmic tip: Be low key and as quiet as it’s possible.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Work comes in for free lancers. Peacefully let go of a friendship that doesn’t bring happiness.
Cosmic tip: Karma brings blessings from elders who have crossed over to the other side.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Some maybe in two minds whether to attend a school/ college reunion. You are not keen on meeting one person.
Cosmic tip: Continue being ethical in all aspects of life.


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A family celebration approaches. Your angry reaction distresses you, but this was something you just couldn’t control.
Cosmic tip: Don’t slide back into behavior you’ve been trying to change.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
This karmic cycle favours taking a home or car loan. Life balances out well.
Cosmic tip: Be on the same page as an authority figure. You are in the wrong.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
This is a positive time for those in the media or finance. Some singles may decide to announce their engagement. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of achievement.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
The relationship with your boss improves. A business trip brings in a new client for the company.
Cosmic tip: Sign a contract after reading it carefully, especially the small print.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The next career move is important as career is at an interesting point. Overlook minor irritants.
Cosmic tip: Be aware and thankful for all that is right in your life.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Maintain a go-ahead attitude at work. This is very important.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get disheartened with competition. In fact take it as a challenge to prove yourself once again.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A feeling of restriction is partly self-created and partly due to planetary positions.
Cosmic tip: Avoid people you know have their own selfish agenda and want to use you.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Accept an apology from a colleague since your innocence has been proved. An overseas trip is planned after receiving news.
Cosmic tip: Remain motivated by knowledge gained via past karmas.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Give a new idea time and thought before implementing it. Follow the tweaked diet as advised.
Cosmic tip: Control yourself, not giving into an angry outburst towards an irrelevant issue.


