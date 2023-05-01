Horoscope today, May 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 1.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new business partnership is considered. Consider opting for a reconciliation.

Cosmic tip: Do your duty to the best of your ability. This is one way of working through past karmas.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Legal papers received are harbinger of good news. Meeting a friend seems more like a duty.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be hurt about a seeming disloyalty. It wasn’t intended to be that.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Make every effort to heal a conflict within the family. Beware of someone who is annoyingly obsequious towards you.

Cosmic tip: Act on intuitive insight. Don’t have second thoughts about it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be grateful for good health, loved ones and all the every day blessings received consistently.

Cosmic tip: Try to sort out an issue by yourself. Involving others creates excessive chaos.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Good, better and best viewpoints should be accepted at face value. Being calm helps the brain work at optimum level.

Cosmic tip: Be accommodating and adjust to changed circumstances without complaint.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be low key at work as office politics may very cleverly spread an invisible web around you.

Cosmic tip: Be in the moment, nurturing an attitude of love and empathy.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Elevate thoughts to a sublime level and awareness. Keep track of approaching deadlines.

Cosmic tip: Be in tune with the karmic cycle of the moment, but detached from life’s unpredictability.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A sudden business trip is planned. Carefully study the team’s ideas and choose the best ones.

Cosmic tip: Don’t lose yourself and sense of being by fighting imaginary phantoms.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Two new projects require patience and minute work to be charted out first. Help people with genuine compassion.

Cosmic tip: Heal a friendship back to normal by reaching out first.







Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Plan a vacation and finances wisely, budgeting for all possible circumstances and unexpected ones too. Select food wisely.

Cosmic tip: Skirt past misconceptions, seeing the truth for what it is.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Minor interior decoration is revealed. Concede changing perceptions with the seriousness they require, being aware of every twist and turn.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for those nurturing and close knit relationships.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Appreciate the little things in life too. This encourages a sense of awareness.

Cosmic tip: Don’t lose sleep over a decision you feel wasn’t right. There’s usually wisdom in retrospection.