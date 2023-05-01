Horoscope today, May 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 May,2023 04:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 1.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A new business partnership is considered. Consider opting for a reconciliation.
Cosmic tip: Do your duty to the best of your ability. This is one way of working through past karmas.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Legal papers received are harbinger of good news. Meeting a friend seems more like a duty.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be hurt about a seeming disloyalty. It wasn’t intended to be that.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Make every effort to heal a conflict within the family. Beware of someone who is annoyingly obsequious towards you.
Cosmic tip: Act on intuitive insight. Don’t have second thoughts about it.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Be grateful for good health, loved ones and all the every day blessings received consistently.
Cosmic tip: Try to sort out an issue by yourself. Involving others creates excessive chaos.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Good, better and best viewpoints should be accepted at face value. Being calm helps the brain work at optimum level.
Cosmic tip: Be accommodating and adjust to changed circumstances without complaint.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be low key at work as office politics may very cleverly spread an invisible web around you.
Cosmic tip: Be in the moment, nurturing an attitude of love and empathy.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Elevate thoughts to a sublime level and awareness. Keep track of approaching deadlines.
Cosmic tip: Be in tune with the karmic cycle of the moment, but detached from life’s unpredictability.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A sudden business trip is planned. Carefully study the team’s ideas and choose the best ones.
Cosmic tip: Don’t lose yourself and sense of being by fighting imaginary phantoms.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Two new projects require patience and minute work to be charted out first. Help people with genuine compassion. 
Cosmic tip: Heal a friendship back to normal by reaching out first.


CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Plan a vacation and finances wisely, budgeting for all possible circumstances and unexpected ones too. Select food wisely.
Cosmic tip: Skirt past misconceptions, seeing the truth for what it is.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Minor interior decoration is revealed. Concede changing perceptions with the seriousness they require, being aware of every twist and turn.
Cosmic tip: Be grateful for those nurturing and close knit relationships.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Appreciate the little things in life too. This encourages a sense of awareness.
Cosmic tip: Don’t lose sleep over a decision you feel wasn’t right. There’s usually wisdom in retrospection.

