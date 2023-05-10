Horoscope today, May 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You could miss a couple of tricky clauses in a contract. Have your lawyer read it first.

Cosmic tip: Do all you can to normalize vibes at home/ work place.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A holiday getaway was enjoyable, but it’s great being back at work. The budget and investments need to be re-worked.

Cosmic tip: Receive love or support with a grateful mind-set.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Live a simple and an uncomplicated life. It’s just a question of time before the client signs on the dotted line.

Cosmic tip: Make new friends only with like-minded people.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Discussing important issues is easier in a relationship since only present day valid issues are brought up. What you suspected is apparent now.

Cosmic tip: Let go of what drains energy.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

All relevant points about a property should be written down before consulting a lawyer.

Cosmic tip: Give ample thought to an issue before bringing it up with the concerned person.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Clarity in thoughts and words makes all the difference in a business meeting.

Cosmic tip: Make regular donations to charities as a ‘thank you’ for the comfort and abundance in life.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Once you’ve lent money to a friend then forget about it. It’s returned when the time is right.

Cosmic tip: Always consider the best case scenarios first; then worst case scenarios.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some may be considering buying land or property. Make use of this karmic cycle to plan future prosperity.

Cosmic tip: Mentally tip past problems and upheavals into a garbage bin.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Every situation can improve gradually. You have to make a plan of action about it first.

Cosmic tip: Be candid about your beliefs, taking full responsibility for them.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be aware if repeating relationship patterns which only lead to grief. Use the past as a learning lesson.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate true friends who are a source of strength and support.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This karmic cycle supports options made with complete faith of you being right.

Cosmic tip: Be sure of the truth and facts before bringing it up with the person concerned.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be open to the idea of relocating. Having proved yourself right; opposing forces quieten down. This is karmic justice.

Cosmic tip: Be honest with yourself first. Understand your own agenda.



