Horoscope today, May 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 10 May,2023 04:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 10.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
You could miss a couple of tricky clauses in a contract. Have your lawyer read it first.
Cosmic tip: Do all you can to normalize vibes at home/ work place.




Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A holiday getaway was enjoyable, but it’s great being back at work. The budget and investments need to be re-worked.
Cosmic tip: Receive love or support with a grateful mind-set.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Live a simple and an uncomplicated life. It’s just a question of time before the client signs on the dotted line.
Cosmic tip: Make new friends only with like-minded people.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Discussing important issues is easier in a relationship since only present day valid issues are brought up. What you suspected is apparent now.
Cosmic tip: Let go of what drains energy.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
All relevant points about a property should be written down before consulting a lawyer.
Cosmic tip: Give ample thought to an issue before bringing it up with the concerned person.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Clarity in thoughts and words makes all the difference in a business meeting.
Cosmic tip: Make regular donations to charities as a ‘thank you’ for the comfort and abundance in life.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Once you’ve lent money to a friend then forget about it. It’s returned when the time is right.
Cosmic tip: Always consider the best case scenarios first; then worst case scenarios.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Some may be considering buying land or property. Make use of this karmic cycle to plan future prosperity.
Cosmic tip: Mentally tip past problems and upheavals into a garbage bin.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Every situation can improve gradually. You have to make a plan of action about it first.
Cosmic tip: Be candid about your beliefs, taking full responsibility for them.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Be aware if repeating relationship patterns which only lead to grief. Use the past as a learning lesson.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate true friends who are a source of strength and support.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This karmic cycle supports options made with complete faith of you being right.
Cosmic tip: Be sure of the truth and facts before bringing it up with the person concerned.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Be open to the idea of relocating. Having proved yourself right; opposing forces quieten down. This is karmic justice.
Cosmic tip: Be honest with yourself first. Understand your own agenda.

