Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, May 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You don’t expect very much to happen after this business trip, so are pleasantly surprised at the outcome.

Cosmic tip: Count your blessings. This helps balance reality with imagined slights.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Be aware of cleverly worded covert restrictions being placed on you. Nix them immediately. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Work towards preserving this excellent rapport with older family members.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A new project requires minute, patient study, making a notation of many points to keep in mind.

Cosmic tip: Accept the relationship for what it is without having irrational expectations.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t slip up on sweet words and ego massaging. There’s an ulterior motive. The truth is revealed very, very gradually.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate familial solidarity, no matter what happens.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be careful with money, valuables and documents. Maintain health with 4 points. Diet. Exercise. Down-time. Enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep positive karma tranquil and peaceful. Just do your duty.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Make the first move for a cease-fire with an ex-friend. Friendship may be different now. Don’t have expectations.

Cosmic tip: Ask yourself if it’s worth holding onto past anger/ slights

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Receiving an inheritance/ legacy is a surprise. Make time to visit an unwell friend (illness shouldn’t be contagious.

Cosmic tip: Think what’s missing in life to bring a proper balance.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This is a positive cycle for entrepreneurs, especially the artistically inclined. Make a choice between four options.

Cosmic tip: Control reactions. Don’t allow yourself to be backed into an emotional corner.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A trip ends a karmic cycle sensibly. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for a different reaction when pursuing a difference of opinion best left to the archives.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some choose between a temporary transfer versus relocation to another city. Clear up negative karmic smudges as you go along in life.

Cosmic tip: Choose not to become a target for trolls.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Wisely keep out of an argument between two friends. It will be forgotten by sunrise.

Cosmic tip: Keep expectations realistic- if you must nurture them. Ideally, just allow life to unfold.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Self-employed Pisceans need some extra bureaucratic clearances before the project can begin. Singles enter an engagement/ marriage dasha.

Cosmic tip: Take the next logical action about a property matter.



