Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered.

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, May 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Those seeking a sponsor find one soon. A lucky karmic cycle brings astonishing opportunities and prospects.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow delays to trip concentration. Take them in your stride.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Spend time off from work in a productive manner (study something new, or adopt a hobby). Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Only accept unconditional and faithful love (give it, too).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be clear about the chosen direction in this lucky karmic cycle. Consultations/ discussions and emails bring positive news.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be side-tracked by an abstract idea or opinion.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A promotion/ raise in salary (or both) are highlighted for some. Enjoy reminiscing with a favourite relative.

Cosmic tip: Be primed and willing for something exciting and positive to manifest.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A new business idea has viable connotations attached to it. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Aim to live a simple and a stress free life. Don’t worry about impressing others.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A communication breakdown during an in-house meeting should be resolved immediately. Be willing to really listen to a colleague.

Cosmic tip: Exercise regularly (as advised) to maintain peak energy levels.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The day evolves almost according to a set timetable. A relationship surpasses social/financial levels and other unimportant (to you) issues.

Cosmic tip: A wish manifests much earlier than envisaged.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Double-check tickets, hotel bookings, etc. if travelling soon.

Cosmic tip: Spend the day pretty much as you please. Meet a friend, go for a walk, binge-watch a TV serial.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A couple of business trips are scheduled. Work through middling/mediocre karmas that cause you unnecessary tension.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. Everything works out when the time is right.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Remain focused on your own work. Don’t imagine what others are doing.

Cosmic tip: Hold out against all odds. That is the power of love and being a karmic soulmate.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The truth comes in many avatars. What you are thinking is correct. Consider even the smallest new business opportunity.

Cosmic tip: Be smart. Realise you are deliberately being misguided.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A project gets completed seamlessly and unitedly by keeping the entire team in the loop.

Cosmic tip: Realise someone is giving too many unnecessary details for it to be the truth.



