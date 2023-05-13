Horoscope today, May 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A brave front maintained still reveals the pain you feel at being told something you consider very mean.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for good health. It’s the greatest blessing.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Getting out of bed half-an-hour earlier helps be one step ahead of work to be completed.

Cosmic tip: Let truth be the path when having to make a decision.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A contract has to be renewed. An invisible friend is now visible in your life again after a long time. Relationships are peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Continue following healthy dietary habits.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Allow family the luxury and learning experience of making their own decisions.

Cosmic tip: Be loving and understanding towards a relative who didn’t mean to demean you in any way.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Avoid falling into temptation. It would be quite difficult to slip out of it once in that pathway. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Live in the present moment.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

This karmic cycle supports those in the media. Relocation is revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Decide on a course of action once the root of the issue has been uncovered.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Diversifying the business locally or in other cities is revealed. A relationship is sparkling again.

Cosmic tip: Make a wise choice since the universe is in the mood to grant wishes.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A superbly social day has you spending time with old friends, making new ones and generally being the life of the party.

Cosmic tip: Try not to have too late a night.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A better financial time begins. An answer to ‘why’ of a question is finally answered, drawing in peace, healing hurts.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a serious discussion which gradually turns into a farce.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Networking helps in looking for a job change. Be a responsible citizen. Take action. Meet a friend for coffee.

Cosmic tip: Think about which stress management technique works best.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Avoid speculative schemes no matter how workable they appear. A long working day unfolds.

Cosmic tip: Be regularly appreciative towards staff at home and at work for helping smoothen the day.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Some pursue further studies. Those in a long-term relationship should bring committed stability into it.

Cosmic tip: Use free will to take control of destiny, steering life in the direction chosen.



