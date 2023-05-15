Horoscope today, May 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Say only a quarter of what’s going on in your mind, especially with strangers. A positive karmic cycle extends due to words spoken.

Cosmic tip: Be loving and supportive towards your beloved.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Taking quick action helps deflect later complications. Don’t worry what someone else is doing. Concentrate on what you are doing.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for an abundant financial inflow.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Local short trips help generate more business gradually. Speak to someone wiser to incorporate and integrate other perspectives.

Cosmic tip: Draw in higher spiritual consciousness by meditating regularly (concentrate on breathing).

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be honest with yourself, your ideals and what makes you happy or sad. Continue being hardworking and conscientious.

Cosmic tip: Don’t torture yourself with insecurity. Discuss the issue for clarity.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The best way to get life stuck in a time-warp is to resist changes.

Cosmic tip: Allow dreams and desires to manifest quicker by retaining a confident and optimistic mindset.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Don’t question the universe, creating reality by maintaining the correct thought process. Take delays in your stride. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Follow intuition to build power and strength of mind.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Attend a meeting with a sense of confidence, assured and convinced about being well prepared for it. Cook for the family.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally firm about being ethical and just.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Re-scheduling a holiday is an irrefutable part of life everyone has to deal with at some point. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Be self-reliant. You are on the right path.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Legal documents and papers are signed. Don’t make expensive purchases when out shopping with friends.

Cosmic tip: Pursue a major change in life only after giving it adequate consideration.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Refuse to quietly accept any more responsibilities. Make a point firmly and with a no-nonsense attitude. Be loving towards your spouse/ partner.

Cosmic tip: Face unchangeable facts to accelerate emotional healing.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A contract you had given up on is signed. This karmic cycle supports family discussions about certain issues and concerns.

Cosmic tip: Introspect peacefully to reach the root of unhappiness.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Monetise property to make it profitable. Call it luck/ destiny; you are in the right place at the right time.

Cosmic tip: Use every small opportunity to strengthen position at work.



