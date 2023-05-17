Horoscope today, May 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Suggestions at work are appreciated and implemented quite promptly. Be careful with possessions especially if travelling out of town.

Cosmic tip: Pursue what you just know is the truth.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A karmic cycle of further studies begins. A creative partnership is workable.

Cosmic tip: Follow your dream even if people discourage you as living with your head in the clouds.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Your point of view may be unique. Everyone doesn’t have to agree with it.

Cosmic tip: Allow karmic justice to approach at its own pace. Don’t try to hurry/ influence circumstances.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Budget for a new project needs to be discussed with the client clearly. A plateau phase ends.

Cosmic tip: Be reasonable and rational in a discussion. Agree to disagree if necessary.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Ask yourself who you hurt by holding onto anger. Obviously only yourself. Be kind to yourself.

Cosmic tip: Have patience and faith. God/ the universe is all knowing and all seeing.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Financial insecurity gradually lessens in this karmic cycle of change. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Some well-thought-out points of view help navigate a relationship cleaving through swirling, stormy waters.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some plan a short holiday. Forgive a friend who was thoughtlessly, but unintentionally, insensitive.

Cosmic tip: Make an important decision without being swayed by other people’s opinions beliefs and judgments.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Don’t waltz back into a situation you wisely left behind.

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful and tranquil. This karmic cycle requires a lot of patience and forbearance to live through it.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be tolerant and unflappable when life goes onto a tangent of its own.

Cosmic tip: Don’t over-react, whipping yourself into a frenzy over something that wasn’t meant to be.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A delayed payment comes in (this from a difficult client you don’t want to work with any more).

Cosmic tip: Block out negativity in any form which causes delays and obstacles.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some may relocate. Obstructed and gridlocked situations gradually ease up. Just be patient.

Cosmic tip: Take care of your own needs first. This does not mean you are being self-centered.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Property matters can be resolved in this karmic cycle. Health has improved now.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be unnecessarily stressed as the conversation wasn’t meant to sound the way it did.



