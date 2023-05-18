Horoscope today, May 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Return calls as soon as possible. Keep office space clean and uncluttered to attract positive vibes that help business move forward.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to something you’ve longed to hear.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Make every effort to emphasise urgency required to complete some work. Heart-warming congratulatory messages are received. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be patient with an older, slightly short tempered lady.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A karmic cycle of imperceptible alterations brings a gift from God/the universe. Your own vibes and aura attract positive people.

Cosmic tip: Break away from these voluntary self-imposed limitations.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those in a relationship of at least three years can set the marriage date.

Cosmic tip: Work on this creative idea that can be an added source of income sometime later.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Past investments bring a good amount of profit. Be careful near a water body.

Cosmic tip: Nurture the inner child within without worrying about how people will perceive it.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Singles enter a relationship dasha. Being able to head home earlier than usual feels great.

Cosmic tip: Make exclusive time for family togetherness, even though someone throws a tantrum.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Career shifts ahead in a quicker moving karmic cycle, particularly if in the media or marketing fields. Get rid of clutter.

Cosmic tip: Trust your intuition. Go with the first thought.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new friend is so different from anyone you’ve met so far.

Cosmic tip: Make regular downtime either in the form of mini holidays or exercising at least thrice a week (as advised).

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those seeking employment find a job. Curtail someone’s tendency to emotional blackmail. Offer to find a solution instead.

Cosmic tip: Be sure about what is appropriate and what is not.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Dealing with excessive work is a boon as well as taxing and sometimes nerve-wracking.

Cosmic tip: Ignore criticism. People have such boring lives, so they have to concentrate on yours.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Consistently encourage the team to comprehend and practise modernistic methods of working.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate kindness of strangers who only want to help without having an agenda.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A financially rewarding contract is signed. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Consider what it is that you want and where do you hope to reach once this desire is fulfilled.