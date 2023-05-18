Horoscope today, May 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 18.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Return calls as soon as possible. Keep office space clean and uncluttered to attract positive vibes that help business move forward.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to something you’ve longed to hear.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Make every effort to emphasise urgency required to complete some work. Heart-warming congratulatory messages are received. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be patient with an older, slightly short tempered lady.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A karmic cycle of imperceptible alterations brings a gift from God/the universe. Your own vibes and aura attract positive people.
Cosmic tip: Break away from these voluntary self-imposed limitations.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Those in a relationship of at least three years can set the marriage date.
Cosmic tip: Work on this creative idea that can be an added source of income sometime later.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Past investments bring a good amount of profit. Be careful near a water body.
Cosmic tip: Nurture the inner child within without worrying about how people will perceive it.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Singles enter a relationship dasha. Being able to head home earlier than usual feels great.
Cosmic tip: Make exclusive time for family togetherness, even though someone throws a tantrum.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Career shifts ahead in a quicker moving karmic cycle, particularly if in the media or marketing fields. Get rid of clutter.
Cosmic tip: Trust your intuition. Go with the first thought.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new friend is so different from anyone you’ve met so far.
Cosmic tip: Make regular downtime either in the form of mini holidays or exercising at least thrice a week (as advised).
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those seeking employment find a job. Curtail someone’s tendency to emotional blackmail. Offer to find a solution instead.
Cosmic tip: Be sure about what is appropriate and what is not.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Dealing with excessive work is a boon as well as taxing and sometimes nerve-wracking.
Cosmic tip: Ignore criticism. People have such boring lives, so they have to concentrate on yours.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Consistently encourage the team to comprehend and practise modernistic methods of working.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate kindness of strangers who only want to help without having an agenda.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A financially rewarding contract is signed. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Consider what it is that you want and where do you hope to reach once this desire is fulfilled.