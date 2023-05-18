Breaking News
March in Vasai to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joins
Aaditya Thackeray seeks Lokayukta probe into complaint about 'corruption' in BMC
Mumbai reports 24 Covid-19 cases, one death
CBI summons Sameer Wankhede in alleged extortion case
PM Modi will inaugurate Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express virtually on Thursday
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today May 18 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, May 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 18 May,2023 12:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, May 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, May 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 18.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Return calls as soon as possible. Keep office space clean and uncluttered to attract positive vibes that help business move forward.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to something you’ve longed to hear.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Make every effort to emphasise urgency required to complete some work. Heart-warming congratulatory messages are received. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be patient with an older, slightly short tempered lady.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A karmic cycle of imperceptible alterations brings a gift from God/the universe. Your own vibes and aura attract positive people.
Cosmic tip: Break away from these voluntary self-imposed limitations.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Those in a relationship of at least three years can set the marriage date.
Cosmic tip: Work on this creative idea that can be an added source of income sometime later.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Past investments bring a good amount of profit. Be careful near a water body.
Cosmic tip: Nurture the inner child within without worrying about how people will perceive it.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Singles enter a relationship dasha. Being able to head home earlier than usual feels great.
Cosmic tip: Make exclusive time for family togetherness, even though someone throws a tantrum. 

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Career shifts ahead in a quicker moving karmic cycle, particularly if in the media or marketing fields. Get rid of clutter.
Cosmic tip: Trust your intuition. Go with the first thought.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new friend is so different from anyone you’ve met so far.
Cosmic tip: Make regular downtime either in the form of mini holidays or exercising at least thrice a week (as advised).

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those seeking employment find a job. Curtail someone’s tendency to emotional blackmail. Offer to find a solution instead.
Cosmic tip: Be sure about what is appropriate and what is not.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Dealing with excessive work is a boon as well as taxing and sometimes nerve-wracking.
Cosmic tip: Ignore criticism. People have such boring lives, so they have to concentrate on yours.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Consistently encourage the team to comprehend and practise modernistic methods of working.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate kindness of strangers who only want to help without having an agenda.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A financially rewarding contract is signed. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Consider what it is that you want and where do you hope to reach once this desire is fulfilled.

mumbai mumbai news Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK