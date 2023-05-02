Horoscope today, May 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Don’t be forced into a compromise. There are no easy solutions to help control confusion.

Cosmic tip: Make your point of view clear, without there being any ambiguity/ scope for misunderstanding.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Check and re-check accounts before submitting them to the person in charge. Keep a decision on hold for now.

Cosmic tip: Treat spiritual growth as intensified awareness leading to inner evolution.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Wonder of wonders; your beloved phones twice in an hour! Delegate as much work as possible. You can leave earlier for home.

Cosmic tip: Remain firm in convictions if that is what works.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Family finances need regular pruning, increasing or cutting the budget as required. If unable to take a decision; the answer is ‘no’.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on simplifying your own life first.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A journey of awareness hones a sense of timing and diplomacy. Some Leos receive unasked-for financial help.

Cosmic tip: Take a mini retreat in the quietness of your soul.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Negotiations with new clients need quick follow-ups, paying as much attention to smaller details.

Cosmic tip: Write down dreams to get a general overview of what they’re trying to convey.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Life will soon zoom up into overdrive, giving competitors something to worry about. Continue living a life of veracity and reliability.

Cosmic tip: Patiently wait out this slightly slow karmic cycle.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Pay attention to what emerges to mind intuitively. Is someone trying to delay a creative process? Consider this carefully.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. Getting irritated just delays a positive time.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Respond with love and empathy to strengthen bonds of love. Life changes gradually by having patience and fortitude.

Cosmic tip: Come to terms with the truth- whatever it may be.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Make plans about re-structuring office staff and working conditions, but go slow in actually implementing them.

Cosmic tip: Get enough sleep nightly to wake up with a fresh mind.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be careful with valuables, money and documents. Sometimes outcomes bring answers in due course of time.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to consider an unconsidered viewpoint to appreciate its feasibility.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Some Pisceans are tossing the idea of two relocation destinations, as yet unable to choose one of them.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in the saying ‘whatever happens is for the best’.