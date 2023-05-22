Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, May 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An impromptu holiday with your partner/ spouse is a super idea.

Cosmic tip: Discuss present life situations even if a little upset and don’t want to really confront an issue.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Stop to listen to instincts if about to make an impulsive decision. Work with changing situations, not against them.

Cosmic tip: Modify cooking habits, use of condiments, oil, etc. as advised.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An exciting career opportunity is revealed. Go with the flow of life, accepting situations which can’t be changed for now.

Cosmic tip: Drive carefully, maintaining safety traffic rules. Don’t drive rashly.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Having a small bet with a friend just for the fun of it is entertaining.

Cosmic tip: Step back for a while if feeling betrayed by someone you trust.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A new friend is made. The boss appreciates a couple of ideas you’ve shared.

Cosmic tip: Stop trying to continuously be a people pleaser. This is a drain on personal energy.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Team just excels in the manner a new project is handled so superbly.

Cosmic tip: Make it a habit to clear your personal space of clutter every month, if not every week.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A temporary relocation is revealed for some. A perplexing time is a channel for emerging changes.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with the person whose company you enjoy the most-----yours!.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Two new projects/contracts seem workable, but consider some changes you feel should be incorporated. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared to be held up in a traffic snarl.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Being scorned or taken for granted makes you feel neglected and emotionally empty. Speak your mind. Don’t stay quiet and accept it.

Cosmic tip: Don’t agree just to keep the peace.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The universe balances karmic justice in such a manner as to leave you speechless!

Cosmic tip: Allow a relationship to move ahead as it is meant to: if at all.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A trip out of town is revealed. You feel justified and reassured with an out of court settlement.

Cosmic tip: Respect restrictions even if these limitations test your patience.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A karmic cycle of contentment begins. All is well in your personal world. Keep thoughts light and serene.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this happiness and pleasure in each other’s company.