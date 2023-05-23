Horoscope today, May 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be careful while driving. Unquestioningly and elegantly flowing along with life as it evolves is best.

Cosmic tip: Use constructive and encouraging words during a discussion with someone junior.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Pay attention to what your spouse/ partner is actually trying to communicate. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t assume or come to a simple but totally wrong conclusion. Ask instead.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Choose an in-between course of action as answers gradually emerge from the sub-conscious. This is something you’ve dealt with before too.

Cosmic tip: Try deleting junk food gradually from your diet.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Speak to friends and acquaintances too if seeking employment. Some consider buying land, but check papers for their authenticity.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge true feelings without being self-protective or cynical about them.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be cautious about where you lunch or dine. Intervention from you can resolve an issue double quick.

Cosmic tip: Don’t stretch the discussion just to have the last word.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

What’s important is the end result. Suggest 2 or 3 methods that appeal to the person.

Cosmic tip: Don’t fraternize with individuals whose basic energy is harsh and ruthless.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Half the fun of a holiday is in choosing the destination. Enjoy a party.

Cosmic tip: Accept responsibility for an action or something said in a moment of tactless thoughtlessness.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Keep family the fulcrum of caring and love; a shady tree which protects from harsh sunlight.

Cosmic tip: Don’t play with fire even though mutual fireworks are in overdrive at the first meeting.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Negotiations for the company bring positive results. Write the speech well in advance, pruning and changing it till perfect.

Cosmic tip: Rehearse the speech several times before the event.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Do your best when small issues at work try patience to the point of exasperation.

Cosmic tip: Forgive from the soul level. You harm only yourself by seething with wrath and irritation.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be wary when wanting to rush ahead with an impulsive idea. Stop and think first.

Cosmic tip: Dispense with a compulsive habit as this karmic cycle supports improving health.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being super-efficient helps complete work before the deadline. Revel in simple pleasures of life.

Cosmic tip: Be unruffled, maintaining composure in the face of having to play referee between two people.



