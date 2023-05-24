Horoscope today, May 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 24.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A relationship that mystified and bewildered you is clearer now.
Cosmic tip: Believe you and your loved ones are always protected by God/ universal vibes and the Guardian Angels.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Approach work in a different manner, but avoid drastic changes which may not be sustainable long-term.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this relaxed and mature relationship which ticks all the boxes.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Take up less work if you feel that will help bring down stress levels. Work shorter hours.
Cosmic tip: A short holiday invigorates and revitalizes each body cell (or so it seems).
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
The intention is more important than what is actually said. Was there a hidden objective to wound you with words?
Cosmic tip: Have a great time entertaining friends in the evening.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Travel for out of town work increases. Maintain a healthy diet, exercise and get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Keep a balance between being a support when needed and encouraging over dependence.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be utterly aware and in the moment when talking to people as something said could be misunderstood.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition which has always proved to be a warning bell.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A new project/ contract/ assignment is just the kind of work you enjoy handling. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Trust people only after they’ve proved their credentials as being trustworthy.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Slightly scattered thoughts keep you from deciding whether a decision is right for the long term. Spend time with friends.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of freedom and independence.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Use this positive karmic cycle efficiently. Being given a new project to complete is a compliment.
Cosmic tip: Keep a friendship uncluttered and free of expectations and unrealistic hopes for the future.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
New beginnings are something to celebrate with family. A looked-forward to event surpasses all expectations, but then you’ve micromanaged it from its inception.
Cosmic tip: Take care of bone health.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This karmic cycle attracts new friends into the circle of light. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Unselfconsciously pursue further studies if that has been held close to your heart.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Don’t agree to an unreasonable demand for money. A contract is signed.
Cosmic tip: Write down dreams as soon as you wake up. What the future holds is understood over time.