Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, May 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 24.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A relationship that mystified and bewildered you is clearer now.

Cosmic tip: Believe you and your loved ones are always protected by God/ universal vibes and the Guardian Angels.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Approach work in a different manner, but avoid drastic changes which may not be sustainable long-term.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this relaxed and mature relationship which ticks all the boxes.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Take up less work if you feel that will help bring down stress levels. Work shorter hours.

Cosmic tip: A short holiday invigorates and revitalizes each body cell (or so it seems).





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The intention is more important than what is actually said. Was there a hidden objective to wound you with words?

Cosmic tip: Have a great time entertaining friends in the evening.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Travel for out of town work increases. Maintain a healthy diet, exercise and get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep a balance between being a support when needed and encouraging over dependence.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be utterly aware and in the moment when talking to people as something said could be misunderstood.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition which has always proved to be a warning bell.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A new project/ contract/ assignment is just the kind of work you enjoy handling. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Trust people only after they’ve proved their credentials as being trustworthy.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Slightly scattered thoughts keep you from deciding whether a decision is right for the long term. Spend time with friends.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of freedom and independence.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Use this positive karmic cycle efficiently. Being given a new project to complete is a compliment.

Cosmic tip: Keep a friendship uncluttered and free of expectations and unrealistic hopes for the future.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

New beginnings are something to celebrate with family. A looked-forward to event surpasses all expectations, but then you’ve micromanaged it from its inception.

Cosmic tip: Take care of bone health.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This karmic cycle attracts new friends into the circle of light. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Unselfconsciously pursue further studies if that has been held close to your heart.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Don’t agree to an unreasonable demand for money. A contract is signed.

Cosmic tip: Write down dreams as soon as you wake up. What the future holds is understood over time.



