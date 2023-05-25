Breaking News
Horoscope today, May 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 25 May,2023 12:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, May 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, May 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 25.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Consider what action should be taken about the office appraisal (if any at all). Changes are manifesting in the office procedures.
Cosmic tip: Consciously drink enough water during the day.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Sometimes it’s best to air out grievances, but do so in a calm manner.
Cosmic tip: Consider what’s bothering you so much if thoughts oscillate in an alarming manner.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Whisper wishes to the universe. You’ll be surprised at the reaction and help sent in myriads of ways. Eat cooling foods in this heat.
Cosmic tip: Spend time in natural surroundings.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Bring immediate and astounding results by taking an unconventional decision and action. Re-check e-mails, especially if containing data, facts and figures.
Cosmic tip: Gentle words and faith work miracles.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Leave impatience aside when negotiating a job offer. Persevering, yet being unflappable turns the interview in your favour.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy a luxurious spa treatment or a foot massage.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Don’t be judgmental, as life is not necessarily lived by others according to your standards. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Make time for elders in the family; even neighbours.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Gradually get accustomed to how the new office machinery turns. Be patient and all will be well. Consume energy increasing foods.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the caring and kindness of total strangers.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Run far, far away from troublemakers who cleverly coax you into an argument. There’s complete recovery from the ‘flu or an illness.
Cosmic tip: Make this golden opportunity work for you.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Plan the day efficiently as there may be an unexpected time crunch. Financial stability increases now.
Cosmic tip: Don’t spoil something which is so wonderful by over analyzing the relationship.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A karmic cycle that favours new beginnings is on. Income increases for those who are self-employed.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to a dinner date but without unreasonable expectations.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Build neurons in the brain by learning something new every day. 
Cosmic tip: Do all you can to keep vibes at work peaceful and conducive for concentration and work.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
There’s no selfish agenda when some long lost friends call. Restore schedules to an earlier program that is time efficient.
Cosmic tip: Trust inner wisdom as this helps circumventing difficulties and hazards.


