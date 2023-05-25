Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, May 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Consider what action should be taken about the office appraisal (if any at all). Changes are manifesting in the office procedures.

Cosmic tip: Consciously drink enough water during the day.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Sometimes it’s best to air out grievances, but do so in a calm manner.

Cosmic tip: Consider what’s bothering you so much if thoughts oscillate in an alarming manner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Whisper wishes to the universe. You’ll be surprised at the reaction and help sent in myriads of ways. Eat cooling foods in this heat.

Cosmic tip: Spend time in natural surroundings.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Bring immediate and astounding results by taking an unconventional decision and action. Re-check e-mails, especially if containing data, facts and figures.

Cosmic tip: Gentle words and faith work miracles.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Leave impatience aside when negotiating a job offer. Persevering, yet being unflappable turns the interview in your favour.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a luxurious spa treatment or a foot massage.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Don’t be judgmental, as life is not necessarily lived by others according to your standards. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Make time for elders in the family; even neighbours.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Gradually get accustomed to how the new office machinery turns. Be patient and all will be well. Consume energy increasing foods.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the caring and kindness of total strangers.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Run far, far away from troublemakers who cleverly coax you into an argument. There’s complete recovery from the ‘flu or an illness.

Cosmic tip: Make this golden opportunity work for you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Plan the day efficiently as there may be an unexpected time crunch. Financial stability increases now.

Cosmic tip: Don’t spoil something which is so wonderful by over analyzing the relationship.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A karmic cycle that favours new beginnings is on. Income increases for those who are self-employed.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to a dinner date but without unreasonable expectations.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Build neurons in the brain by learning something new every day.

Cosmic tip: Do all you can to keep vibes at work peaceful and conducive for concentration and work.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s no selfish agenda when some long lost friends call. Restore schedules to an earlier program that is time efficient.

Cosmic tip: Trust inner wisdom as this helps circumventing difficulties and hazards.





