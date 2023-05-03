Horoscope today, May 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Fighting fate can seem a waste of time. What has to be will manifest somehow.

Cosmic tip: Allow the mind to revel in happy memories, which may seem superfluous today.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Consider various factors before investing in a new business. Treat a friend kindly.

Cosmic tip: Allow stress caused by others to slip off you like water off a duck’s back.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Continue making time for true friends even though one facet of life is just too thrilling.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be anxious about a goal. Use the journey as a learning experience.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s vital to get your views across at a meeting in the morning.

Cosmic tip: Work the schedule around in such a manner so there’s time to meet visiting friends.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Minor repairs and interior decoration is revealed. Cosmic vibes gives courage to thoughts, allowing them to manifest as action. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in your phenomenal capabilities.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s a busy day today, so try and have an early night. Some add onto existing knowledge by attending a couple of seminars.

Cosmic tip: Reaffirm your love for each other.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Juggling work around helps deal with other important decisions to be made with friends. Do maintain a healthy eating pattern.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for each blessing, big, small or miniscule.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An expected, yet unexpected payment is deposited in your bank account. Taking a couple of days off to be with visiting relatives is fun.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the surprise life brings.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Sometimes it’s best to maintain a dignified silence against arrows and slings of the competitive world.

Cosmic tip: Resolve every gigantic or miniscule problem with love as the foundation.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Tracking down papers, yet completing work on time speaks for your formidable focusing powers. Life slows by 4 pm.

Cosmic tip: Be practical even when dealing with emotional pressure to conform.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A fast moving day unfolds. There’s also a busy schedule to deal with.

Cosmic tip: Sagaciously let go of a difference of opinion as not being worth the time spent on it.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be aware of strong legal rights.

Cosmic tip: Forgive the person whose wrong advice led you to the brink of spiritual disaster. Timely intervention by your Guardian Angel saved you.