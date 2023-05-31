Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, May 31: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 31.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A financial debt (if any) can be cleared by paying out smaller amounts.

Cosmic tip: Keep security and safety in mind when planning a trip to a sparsely populated area.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Business expansion should be planned out carefully and in phases.

Cosmic tip: Do all you can to maintain harmony. This is not the time for arguments or conflicts being aired.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t be pre-occupied as there’s a chance of a pick pocket using this opportunity. Financial stress eases off.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a cheerful front even if worried about an elder.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Relocation is revealed for some. A family issue is still going to take time to find the ideal solution.

Cosmic tip: Evaluate the next course of action before making the move.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Check with the doctor if you need to increase calcium rich food in your diet, or take supplements.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hold onto past anger, disappointments or distress. Today is good.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Making legal or business decisions is revealed. A karmic relationship begins for some singles.

Cosmic tip: Begin your day earlier than usual as there’s a lot to get through.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Clear clutter not only from personal space, but also from life. Do follow a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of an excellent opportunity that may pass you by unnoticed.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Don’t over react to a friend or relative. Run far away from emotional tussle and friction. Avoid further differences of opinion.

Cosmic tip: Nurture an attitude of live and let live

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Ambience and mood at home is happier and conducive to there being better understanding with family members.

Cosmic tip: Be self-protective, but make sure the belief in each other remains intact.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Regularly make investments in this karmic cycle of increased income. A court case ends.

Cosmic tip: Be selective about sharing good news with people. Not everyone may be happy for you.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Make sure coping with additional duties doesn’t tire you out mentally or physically. Karma gradually attains a balance that was missing.

Cosmic tip: Deal with a surprise as though expecting it.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Don’t bring personalities into an issue. Take it at face value.

Cosmic tip: Make positive karma by living with awareness, keeping a check on thoughts, words and actions- every day.



