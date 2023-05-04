Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, May 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Handle subordinates with tactful firmness. Consume easy to digest, cooling food.

Cosmic tip: Talk about innermost feelings, allowing your beloved to know exactly how strong and true love and desire is.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A karmic cycle of being able to realize career goals and ambitions begins with good news.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be forced into giving an early reply to a marriage proposal.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be care with money. Take a mini break. An incidence coincides with a lucky break for entrepreneurs.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this turning point that ends a whirling and churning unavoidable turbulence.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Traditional/ self-study is time well spent, as the mind is a sponge absorbing information. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Positive feedback from the person you admire initiates the first ‘date’.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Advise a close friend on how to avoid being manipulated by a clever narcissist.

Cosmic tip: Keep a low profile if financially very well off. Don’t attract attention to your wealth.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A new friendship has potential, but it’s still too early to consider a long term commitment.

Cosmic tip: Revel in this feeling of everything being alright within your world.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Conscientiousness and a sense of duty keep you working consistently.

Cosmic tip: Believe this relationship has its roots in a past lifetime; otherwise how do you explain this instant familiarity?

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A work related trip comes with a double bonanza and great happiness.

Cosmic tip: Further cultivate this positive frame of mind by sharing loving thoughts and a feeling of contentment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A job offer received sounds too good to be true (it probably is). A friendship may, over time, become fundamental in life.

Cosmic tip: Be utterly supportive of parents’ decisions.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle supports a cease-fire and a compromise. Be aware of benefits.

Cosmic tip: Explain your point of view instead of maintaining an inexplicable silence which adds to further confusion.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s increased salary, more travel and responsibility revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Be patient till your beloved works through this mind-fog and confusion about how to deal with a situation.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Work is completed on time. You are able to leave for home earlier than usual.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a major high point in a sometimes off sometimes on relationship.