Horoscope today, May 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 5.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
The day supports booking a vehicle and business meetings ending on a positive note.
Cosmic tip: Don’t scatter energy by trying to complete several jobs simultaneously. Concentrate on one at a time.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Securing a job as a trainee is revealed for those entering the career field.
Cosmic tip: Think calmly keeping outcomes in mind as they have a positive/ negative effect on the future.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s a sense of urgency as you fight against time to complete a project. Life has balanced out.
Cosmic tip: Leaving behind two annoying habits is a relief to you too.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Being given what is rightfully due to you is something to insist on. Be firm about this.
Cosmic tip: Communicate in as positive a manner as possible (given the present scenario).
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Don’t allow people’s views to affect you. A positive karmic cycle begins for self- employed Leos.
Cosmic tip: Follow your desires as long as you don’t harm anyone else by doing so.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Keep a low profile, no matter how much praise you garner. There’s good news from overseas. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of sinister and menacing jealousy around you.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A relationship steeped in past life karmas is slightly obsessive even though there’s mutual love and nurturing. Health is better.
Cosmic tip: Make wise choices by first possessing true facts.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Gradually integrating changes at work brings long term benefits. Most people are averse to changes, so go slow.
Cosmic tip: Remain focused about what has to be undertaken next.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A sudden change in good luck and maybe even fortunes comes as a pleasant surprise. A legality is in your favour.
Cosmic tip: Work out how needless expenses can be whittled.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Deal sensitively with someone junior at work.
Cosmic tip: Be careful with words and body language as you want to keep a new introduction at a friendly level for now.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Reactions and comments are an eye opener. Here you thought everyone was on the same page.
Cosmic tip: Make a difficult but wise choice, knowing this decision is correct.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Thriving professionally; you know how hard and torturous the climb has been.
Cosmic tip: Relax and enjoy life. Work hard when it is time to give complete concentration to it.