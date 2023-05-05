Horoscope today, May 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The day supports booking a vehicle and business meetings ending on a positive note.

Cosmic tip: Don’t scatter energy by trying to complete several jobs simultaneously. Concentrate on one at a time.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Securing a job as a trainee is revealed for those entering the career field.

Cosmic tip: Think calmly keeping outcomes in mind as they have a positive/ negative effect on the future.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s a sense of urgency as you fight against time to complete a project. Life has balanced out.

Cosmic tip: Leaving behind two annoying habits is a relief to you too.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being given what is rightfully due to you is something to insist on. Be firm about this.

Cosmic tip: Communicate in as positive a manner as possible (given the present scenario).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Don’t allow people’s views to affect you. A positive karmic cycle begins for self- employed Leos.

Cosmic tip: Follow your desires as long as you don’t harm anyone else by doing so.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keep a low profile, no matter how much praise you garner. There’s good news from overseas. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of sinister and menacing jealousy around you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A relationship steeped in past life karmas is slightly obsessive even though there’s mutual love and nurturing. Health is better.

Cosmic tip: Make wise choices by first possessing true facts.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Gradually integrating changes at work brings long term benefits. Most people are averse to changes, so go slow.

Cosmic tip: Remain focused about what has to be undertaken next.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A sudden change in good luck and maybe even fortunes comes as a pleasant surprise. A legality is in your favour.

Cosmic tip: Work out how needless expenses can be whittled.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Deal sensitively with someone junior at work.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with words and body language as you want to keep a new introduction at a friendly level for now.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Reactions and comments are an eye opener. Here you thought everyone was on the same page.

Cosmic tip: Make a difficult but wise choice, knowing this decision is correct.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Thriving professionally; you know how hard and torturous the climb has been.

Cosmic tip: Relax and enjoy life. Work hard when it is time to give complete concentration to it.