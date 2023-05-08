Horoscope today, May 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 8.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Discussing ideas at a brainstorming session, surprisingly, helps find solutions for a personal concern.
Cosmic tip: Using grey cells and exercising are important. Make regular time to relax too.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Singles enter a karmic cycle for marriage. Those seeking employment receive good news very soon.
Cosmic tip: Accept a dinner invitation without overthinking. The invitation is only to dine together.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Auspicious planetary positions are a harbinger of good news regarding a job. Business enters a quicker karmic cycle. Be very careful with valuables.
Cosmic tip: Be patient.
Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Work increases for freelancers. Realise the wisdom in being realistically dispassionate when dealing with older siblings.
Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from indulging in uncalled-for confrontation.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Take your time in negotiating a job, but don’t compromise on the remuneration deserved. Someone you love obsessively is absent during the day (working).
Cosmic tip: Believe you justify attracting the best.Cosmic tip: Believe you justify attracting the best.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Stepping back quietly has been ethically arduous. Bide your time. You are proven right eventually. Keep accounts up-to-date.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy watching this new karmic relationship blossom gradually.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A crucial business meeting with a potential client requires planning in minute detail. Don’t make major lifestyle changes suddenly.
Cosmic tip: Aim at having transparency in all transactions.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Is this gift validation of love? Ask yourself if just exchanging gifts is enough to sustain love.
Cosmic tip: Nurture your spiritual side with prayers and doing good deeds.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Singles unabashedly enjoying being single must not try to make excuses to people. Smile and move on.
Cosmic tip: Opt for further studies to move quicker up the corporate ladder.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Keep new business ideas on hold for now. Be loving towards elders. Serenity goes beyond possessions and money (riches are welcome too).
Cosmic tip: Continue relentless introspection.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Remain within the budget for a new project. Try to make time for friends, too. Consult a doctor if mother's feeling slightly unwell.
Cosmic tip: Be responsible for any decisions made.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A legality is in your favour. Leisure and business travels increases.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy these vibes of abundance and so much added comfort. (These have been earned with positive karmas.)