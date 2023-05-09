Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, May 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Work scenario is hectic, but coping mechanisms are in place. Refusing a dinner invitation is impossible.

Cosmic tip: Systematically work through karmas with your spouse/ partner who is also a soul-mate.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A long lost invaluable (for you) possession is found in an unlikely place. A job offer is surprising. Don’t say an impulsive ‘yes’.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to a legality being favourable.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A business proposition sounds workable. This karmic cycle supports being financially stable. Use exercise as a stress buster.

Cosmic tip: Don’t consider every new person you meet as being your soul-mate.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A relationship slipping on a downward slide is halted. A family outing is fun, lasting the entire day.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully go your way if asked-for advice is ignored.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Abundance can come in many forms; have an attitude of gratitude for yours. An ‘ex’ hopes for a reconciliation, but do you?

Cosmic tip: Remain aware of thoughts, words and actions.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be upfront about what has upset you so much. Look out for fraud/ cheating if in a family business.

Cosmic tip: Don’t compromise on a commitment. This draws in negative karma.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A suspended karmic cycle ends as suddenly as it began. Property matters can be negotiated successfully.

Cosmic tip: Remember love is an ongoing learning experience about acceptance and unconditional love.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Destiny leads to a major career move/ change. Life is constantly evolving. It’s interesting to note the direction it takes now.

Cosmic tip: Insist on transparency in a relationship.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Have a mature and responsible outlook if planning to live-in with your partner. Think before speaking, being sensitive to a person’s feelings.

Cosmic tip: Avoid wearing black to keep spirits light/ joyful.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Try and get to work as early as possible since this is a red-letter day.

Cosmic tip: Flush out emotional and mental toxins by forgiving from the soul level.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An optimistic attitude and good ideas help impressing a potential client. A past experience was bitter. You don’t want to re-live it.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you eat and where.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Speak to your lawyer about making another document. Cosmetic refurbishing is revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in your Guardian Angel to help navigate a slightly tricky situation.



