Horoscope today, November 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 12 .
Aries
March 21 – April 20
There’s a huge sigh of relief as the pressure is off now. Family involvement played a huge role.
Cosmic tip: Choose peace over daily unnecessary arguments- no matter how slight.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A happy-go-lucky mind-set may cause you to miss an excellent opportunity. A party is fun.
Cosmic tip: Open your heart and mind to love for it to manifest.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A relationship has potential, so don’t spoil it by being unnecessarily suspicious of intentions. Avoid food that doesn’t agree with you.
Cosmic tip: Allow inner artistic expression to find a voice.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Hiring a farmhouse for a family holiday was a good idea. All that greenery is so rejuvenating.
Cosmic tip: Stay focused on the issue of the moment. Resolve it quickly.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Moving into new premises has been a mixed bag of feelings. Family feels it was a good idea.
Cosmic tip: Set a good example by trusting people to keep their word.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Receiving karmic justice is validation that you dealt with the situation in the right manner.
Cosmic tip: Find blessings in the current situation. Send prayers of thanks.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
It’s easier to deal with work pressures since you’ve learnt how to manage stress effectively.
Cosmic tip: Diplomatically inform a friend you have to go out for some work.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Over-reaction keeps you out of sync with the flow of karmic vibes. Be patient, dealing with one thing at a time.
Cosmic tip: Don’t expect too much from a situation.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
An early morning call from a relative brings news. There’s recovery from regret and acceptance of the past.
Cosmic tip: Don’t disregard the power of joy and an attitude of gratitude.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Drive carefully, following all traffic safety rules. Leave home slightly early to reach your destination on time.
Cosmic tip: Think in a positive manner to increase the flow of prosperity.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You are happy to receive guests at home. Staying away from a habit is an exercise of will power.
Cosmic tip: Have the self confidence that you can do it.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Certain decisions taken brought you to this level. Plan the next course of action to reach a goal.
Cosmic tip: Let go of what you know no longer works for you.