Horoscope today, November 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new project needs a little extra preliminary groundwork since it requires a highly creative angle.

Cosmic tip: Remember you aren’t paid by the hour, but for the value you bring to the hour.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s satisfaction from work as you continue to be the best in your field, setting an example for others. Relationships continue to bring contentment.

Cosmic tip: Continue thinking in a logical manner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Students who have given an exam are happy with results. Meet friends once again.

Cosmic tip: Have the courage to follow your heart and ambitions as they know what you truly want from life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Maintaining a slightly wary attitude today helps deal with consequences and drawbacks. Welcome friends in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Just skim the surface without questioning other people’s motives.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

You can buy a good time, but you can’t buy happiness. Don’t confuse the two. A boring day becomes interesting after 3 pm.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for this good health and a loving family.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Living a minimalistic life with surroundings to match suits the Virgo temperament. A slow moving project should not be ignored.

Cosmic tip: Avoid complications. Simplify life as much as is possible.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A slightly longer day at work is because so much time is spent in checking data and final details. Money lent to a friend is returned.

Cosmic tip: Try, try, try again till you succeed.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Long-term goals are drawing closer now. A highly critical boss is in a good mood today.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with people who have a positive mindset towards life.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A karmic cycle of reaping what you have sown in the past begins. Singles facing estrangement become emotionally close once more.

Cosmic tip: Do listen to good advice, particularly if you don’t like it.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Doing some charitable work or social service has been on your mind for a while. Do get enough rest and sleep regularly.

Cosmic tip: Willingly backtrack on an important issue without getting the ego involved.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Work you have to deal with at the office is sharply defined, so just remain within the parameters. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t place yourself in self-isolation. Meet friends and relatives.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Understanding needs and wants helps prevent added expense. Depending on other people’s opinions is fine up to a point.

Cosmic tip: Make extra effort to understand your spouse or partner’s perspective.