Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today November 12 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, November 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 12 November,2024 03:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, November 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational pic

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 12.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A new project needs a little extra preliminary groundwork since it requires a highly creative angle.
Cosmic tip: Remember you aren’t paid by the hour, but for the value you bring to the hour.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
There’s satisfaction from work as you continue to be the best in your field, setting an example for others. Relationships continue to bring contentment.
Cosmic tip: Continue thinking in a logical manner.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Students who have given an exam are happy with results. Meet friends once again. 
Cosmic tip: Have the courage to follow your heart and ambitions as they know what you truly want from life.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Maintaining a slightly wary attitude today helps deal with consequences and drawbacks. Welcome friends in the evening. 
Cosmic tip: Just skim the surface without questioning other people’s motives.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
You can buy a good time, but you can’t buy happiness. Don’t confuse the two. A boring day becomes interesting after 3 pm.
Cosmic tip: Be grateful for this good health and a loving family.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Living a minimalistic life with surroundings to match suits the Virgo temperament.  A slow moving project should not be ignored. 
Cosmic tip: Avoid complications. Simplify life as much as is possible.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A slightly longer day at work is because so much time is spent in checking data and final details. Money lent to a friend is returned.
Cosmic tip: Try, try, try again till you succeed.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Long-term goals are drawing closer now.  A highly critical boss is in a good mood today.
Cosmic tip: Spend time with people who have a positive mindset towards life.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A karmic cycle of reaping what you have sown in the past begins. Singles facing estrangement become emotionally close once more. 
Cosmic tip: Do listen to good advice, particularly if you don’t like it.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Doing some charitable work or social service has been on your mind for a while. Do get enough rest and sleep regularly.
Cosmic tip: Willingly backtrack on an important issue without getting the ego involved.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Work you have to deal with at the office is sharply defined, so just remain within the parameters. Do regularly get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t place yourself in self-isolation. Meet friends and relatives.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Understanding needs and wants helps prevent added expense. Depending on other people’s opinions is fine up to a point.
Cosmic tip: Make extra effort to understand your spouse or partner’s perspective.

