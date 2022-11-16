Horoscope today, November 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 16 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Distance really does make the heart grow fonder! You seem to have forgotten the daily skirmishes. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Release negative thinking patterns by being willing to forgive.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s an addition to the family (a baby/ family member). Completing two projects simultaneously speaks volumes for your focus.

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to enjoy the closeness and bonding of love.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Losing interest and just handing in the resignation should be avoided. Have another job in hand first.

Cosmic tip: Don’t carry the burden of your past. Set down. Let it go.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A family holiday at a farmhouse is very enjoyable. Being one with nature is so rejuvenating. Revert immediately to an e-mail.

Cosmic tip: Accept an ending peacefully. Tomorrow is another day.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A new job promises to be satisfying but also challenging. Keep energy levels high by following a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Have confidence in yourself. You’ve made the right decision.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There’s a turn for the better in a situation not of your making. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Choose thoughts carefully, aligning them with love, peace and harmony.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

What seems to be a good business plan is turned down by you. A trip overseas brings desired results.

Cosmic tip: Spend time in a garden to refresh your senses.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A friend who is normally calm erupts angrily. A partnership of three is stable once again.

Cosmic tip: Admit the truth to yourself at least. Self- awareness is more important.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Don’t lose sleep on a missed opportunity to draw in more business for the company.

Cosmic tip: Focus only on desires and goals you know are good for you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A promising relationship/ friendship bites the dust. You move ahead calmly and firmly. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance in life for good health and abundant energy.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some decide to move to another home. An elder needs to take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Treat yourself with love and understanding to remain calm and on the right path.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be ready to act immediately as soon as the potential client gets in touch.

Cosmic tip: Use your free will to sort out an issue and a situation which just manifested.





