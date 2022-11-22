Horoscope today, November 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 22 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s no point in worrying about an investment decision made. There’s unofficial news about a raise in salary. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from toxic relationships or situations.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You are well prepared for any eventuality, no matter what it is.

Cosmic tip: Give power to creative self-expression by taking up a hobby like painting, writing, music, etc.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Your father/ father figure sets down certain rules which are for your good. Listen to him.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about your life purpose. Just follow the path you’re on.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An elder will realise you are being taken for granted. Be patient. Regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Love life itself to fully appreciate all the good which manifests regularly.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Getting work done quickly feels good. First consider choices made that brought you to this career level. Then set more goals.

Cosmic tip: Consciously release painful attachments to a past relationship.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Replying with love and genuine concern makes for a happy interchange of ideas and plans. Consciously maintain this diet.

Cosmic tip: Clearly decide what you are seeking in this relationship.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Receiving karmic justice feels good, but is no longer so important. Take rest if feeling slightly tired.

Cosmic tip: Daydreaming now and then helps verbalize creative ideas, or innovative ones.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

An elder highlights certain pros and cons of a decision. Make up your mind independently.

Cosmic tip: Relax and let go of what is no longer important or even necessary in life.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You may appear as stern and a no-nonsense kind of person. But your heart is in the right place.

Cosmic tip: Be open to new possibilities in several areas of life.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Finally it all boils down to finances. Be sure before making a life changing decision.

Cosmic tip: Give yourself permission to let go of what you don’t want any more.





