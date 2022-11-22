×
Breaking News
Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help
Man who sent letter about blasts during Rahul yatra in MP identified: Cops
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 29 new cases, zero death
Sanjay Raut praises Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today November 22 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, November 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 22 November,2022 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, November 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 22 .


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
There’s no point in worrying about an investment decision made. There’s unofficial news about a raise in salary. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from toxic relationships or situations.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
You are well prepared for any eventuality, no matter what it is. 
Cosmic tip: Give power to creative self-expression by taking up a hobby like painting, writing, music, etc.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Your father/ father figure sets down certain rules which are for your good. Listen to him.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about your life purpose. Just follow the path you’re on.


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
An elder will realise you are being taken for granted. Be patient. Regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Love life itself to fully appreciate all the good which manifests regularly.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
An elder will realise you are being taken for granted. Be patient. Regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Love life itself to fully appreciate all the good which manifests regularly.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Getting work done quickly feels good. First consider choices made that brought you to this career level. Then set more goals.
Cosmic tip: Consciously release painful attachments to a past relationship.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Getting work done quickly feels good. First consider choices made that brought you to this career level. Then set more goals.
Cosmic tip: Consciously release painful attachments to a past relationship.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Replying with love and genuine concern makes for a happy interchange of ideas and plans. Consciously maintain this diet.
Cosmic tip: Clearly decide what you are seeking in this relationship. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Receiving karmic justice feels good, but is no longer so important. Take rest if feeling slightly tired.
Cosmic tip: Daydreaming now and then helps verbalize creative ideas, or innovative ones.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
An elder highlights certain pros and cons of a decision. Make up your mind independently.
Cosmic tip: Relax and let go of what is no longer important or even necessary in life.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You may appear as stern and a no-nonsense kind of  person. But your heart is in the right place.
Cosmic tip: Be open to new possibilities in several areas of life.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Finally it all boils down to finances. Be sure before making a life changing decision.
Cosmic tip: Give yourself permission to let go of what you don’t want any more.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Daily horoscope Horoscope Horoscope today

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK