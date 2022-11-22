Horoscope today, November 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 22 .
Aries
March 21 – April 20
There’s no point in worrying about an investment decision made. There’s unofficial news about a raise in salary. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from toxic relationships or situations.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
You are well prepared for any eventuality, no matter what it is.
Cosmic tip: Give power to creative self-expression by taking up a hobby like painting, writing, music, etc.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Your father/ father figure sets down certain rules which are for your good. Listen to him.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about your life purpose. Just follow the path you’re on.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
An elder will realise you are being taken for granted. Be patient. Regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Love life itself to fully appreciate all the good which manifests regularly.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Getting work done quickly feels good. First consider choices made that brought you to this career level. Then set more goals.
Cosmic tip: Consciously release painful attachments to a past relationship.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Cosmic tip: Consciously release painful attachments to a past relationship.
Cosmic tip: Consciously release painful attachments to a past relationship.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Replying with love and genuine concern makes for a happy interchange of ideas and plans. Consciously maintain this diet.
Cosmic tip: Clearly decide what you are seeking in this relationship.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Receiving karmic justice feels good, but is no longer so important. Take rest if feeling slightly tired.
Cosmic tip: Daydreaming now and then helps verbalize creative ideas, or innovative ones.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
An elder highlights certain pros and cons of a decision. Make up your mind independently.
Cosmic tip: Relax and let go of what is no longer important or even necessary in life.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You may appear as stern and a no-nonsense kind of person. But your heart is in the right place.
Cosmic tip: Be open to new possibilities in several areas of life.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Finally it all boils down to finances. Be sure before making a life changing decision.
Cosmic tip: Give yourself permission to let go of what you don’t want any more.