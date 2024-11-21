Horoscope today, November 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

New and positive energy makes its way to you, helping out in career and drawing in increased income.

Cosmic tip: Welcome change, letting go of what’s not needed or not important in life.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The mind wings its way to the past, making you realize how much better off you are today.

Cosmic tip: Try to change older generation’s manner of conducting business, if involved in the family business.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Waiting till more information is available helps chart out a plan of action. Regularly get rid of clutter.

Cosmic tip: Take better care of health with a nutritious diet and a light exercise routine.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s a great feeling when a friend makes time to meet after ages.

Cosmic tip: Think about issues resolved in the past. How did you deal with them? What did you learn from them?

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Don’t react to what you know is incorrect about you. Collect all details before beginning the project.

Cosmic tip: Be more receptive and open to compromises that only help create a better daily life.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The worst is finally over, so you can relax. Keep some facts to yourself, not sharing them with anyone. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Continue on this spiritual path of just saying what’s enough.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Think carefully first; is it advisable to drastically change your career/ business? A friend from overseas calls.

Cosmic tip: Greet each day with a smile as life settles down to a routine once again.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Taking time off to ruminate about the past makes you realize several truths. Be prepared for a glorious change.

Cosmic tip: Trust intuition, waiting for the right moment to bring up a topic again.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Being at odds with two friends is so unnecessary. Each one has a different perspective and no common meeting ground. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of a karmic and spiritual change.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Though business is doing well, but it isn’t advisable to make the trip overseas for now. Free yourself of the past: it’s over.

Cosmic tip: Be positive even if slightly taken aback at a development.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A legal case is in your favour. Several problems are bridged (this is karma stepping into help).

Cosmic tip: Expect good news coming your way as this karmic cycle morphs into a more positive one.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A meeting ends favourably. Someone you thought was going to be too stern and unfair gives a pleasant surprise. Being extra possessive only reveals deep insecurity.

Cosmic tip: Maintain wisdom of unshakeable faith.