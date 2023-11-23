Breaking News
Horoscope today, November 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 23 November,2023 12:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 23.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Handle clients according to the psychology of the individual. A party delivers more than expected. 
Cosmic tip: Follow intuition when it warns not to make a decision or discuss a matter with someone.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Getting new information and updates requires changing certain facts and data quickly.
Cosmic tip: Make time to relax and unwind every single day, whether you’ve been extra busy or only moderately so.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A new project begins which was assigned to you after a lot of difficulty. Do regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Think a strategy through carefully, keeping all options and outcomes in mind.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Thinking about someone’s financial decision is still a sore point with you. Discussions may skitter out of control, so be in charge from the beginning.
Cosmic tip: Discuss a delicate matter very sensitively.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Clear a misunderstanding immediately. A communication delay may widen the gulf even more. A friend lighten your mood, making you feel better.
Cosmic tip: Really listen to what your spouse/ partner is saying.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be careful about the tone and words used when speaking with family members. The day is a slow moving and easy going time.
Cosmic tip: Don’t try to make easy and convenient decisions.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A legal case (if any) comes to an end soon in your favour. A truth may seem quite unpalatable. Believe it.
Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a cough or a cold, especially if older.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The Tarot reveals a positive karmic cycle for career and business goals to manifest. A new relationship begins.
Cosmic tip: Make time to exercise, even if all you can manage is a walk.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A telephone conversation is an eye opener about the true state of affairs. Don’t agree to what seems innately wrong or unethical. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be harshly critical or judgmental.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A study course helps apply for a higher designation or a better job. Don’t be influenced by people’s advice. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Wait patiently till you receive the all clear signal.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There may be too much work to complete in relatively short while, so keep the focus razor sharp. Information about a budget or investments is received.
Cosmic tip: Use time wisely and constructively.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Singles find their soul-mate. The Tarot advises consciously networking to increase business contacts. Be careful about what you eat.
Cosmic tip: Don’t agree just because you are the only one to do so.

