Horoscope today, November 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 23.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
There’s complete acceptance, love and bonding at both the karmic soul level and personally. Just be yourself to remain peaceful.
Cosmic tip: Don’t place life on hold by making self-imposed restrictions on yourself.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Social life is slow since work scenario is more than normally busy. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Spend as much time at home as is possible since this is your idea of perfect happiness.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Those who have taken some time off from work can think of getting back once more. Make the most of a lucky break. Life is good.
Cosmic tip: Strengthen ties of love and togetherness.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Follow your passion (work-wise) getting involved in activities that bring a feeling of having achieved what you set out to do. There’s surprising turn of events.
Cosmic tip: Try to cut down on socializing.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Avoiding spending time with disrespectful people is the way forward. Try to curb expenses to whatever level is possible. A trip is planned.
Cosmic tip: Take proactive care of health if a senior citizen.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Think carefully before making any commitment you may not be able to see through. Making regular small investments build up with time.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be self-effacing. Give yourself credit where credit is due.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those in a long term relationship may decide to take it to the next level. Don’t take any action if confused.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from complicated situations and people (particularly at work).
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Your partner/ spouse may feel you are too demanding at times, but that is you. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Deal patiently with the team to get the work done quickly and efficiently.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Taking a hobby to the next level speaks for your pioneering spirit. Karmic timing is in your favour.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a professional attitude with people who find fault just to undermine confidence.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Clarity about what you want to achieve is important, to begin with; then go ahead with plans. Pay attention to health issues.
Cosmic tip: Never forget what life and experience has taught you.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Remain far away from office politics as you abhor unpleasantness and sneaky behaviours. Being spontaneous with your loved one keeps the flame strong.
Cosmic tip: Aim for clear communication in personal and professional equations.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Handle any documents or legal matter with care. Look at practicalities if wanting to make some dietary changes over time.
Cosmic tip: Work on letting go of small habits that undermine health slowly.