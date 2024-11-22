Horoscope today, November 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s complete acceptance, love and bonding at both the karmic soul level and personally. Just be yourself to remain peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Don’t place life on hold by making self-imposed restrictions on yourself.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Social life is slow since work scenario is more than normally busy. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Spend as much time at home as is possible since this is your idea of perfect happiness.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those who have taken some time off from work can think of getting back once more. Make the most of a lucky break. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen ties of love and togetherness.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Follow your passion (work-wise) getting involved in activities that bring a feeling of having achieved what you set out to do. There’s surprising turn of events.

Cosmic tip: Try to cut down on socializing.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Avoiding spending time with disrespectful people is the way forward. Try to curb expenses to whatever level is possible. A trip is planned.

Cosmic tip: Take proactive care of health if a senior citizen.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Think carefully before making any commitment you may not be able to see through. Making regular small investments build up with time.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be self-effacing. Give yourself credit where credit is due.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those in a long term relationship may decide to take it to the next level. Don’t take any action if confused.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from complicated situations and people (particularly at work).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Your partner/ spouse may feel you are too demanding at times, but that is you. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Deal patiently with the team to get the work done quickly and efficiently.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Taking a hobby to the next level speaks for your pioneering spirit. Karmic timing is in your favour.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a professional attitude with people who find fault just to undermine confidence.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Clarity about what you want to achieve is important, to begin with; then go ahead with plans. Pay attention to health issues.

Cosmic tip: Never forget what life and experience has taught you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Remain far away from office politics as you abhor unpleasantness and sneaky behaviours. Being spontaneous with your loved one keeps the flame strong.

Cosmic tip: Aim for clear communication in personal and professional equations.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Handle any documents or legal matter with care. Look at practicalities if wanting to make some dietary changes over time.

Cosmic tip: Work on letting go of small habits that undermine health slowly.