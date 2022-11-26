×
Horoscope today, November 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 26 November,2022 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 26.


Aries   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Think with a cool mind when a friend has an issue to clarify with you. Take care of bone health. 
Cosmic tip: Ground your energy and attention by maintaining focus.



 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Try to be around when some relatives decide to visit. Your diplomatic manner keeps conversation flowing smoothly.
Cosmic tip: Adjust lifestyle habits so they support mental and physical health.

 

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
There’s a perfect balance in an important relationship. Then why do you find fault with every little thing? Be rational.
Cosmic tip: Make sure there’s clarity in what you say.

 

VirgoVirgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Life moves onto a better path. Finances and income improve. A holiday is planned. A karmic cycle of interesting new beginnings commences.
Cosmic tip: Stay in the moment with full awareness.

 

CancerCancer 
June 22 – July 23
Negotiations with one potential client work out. Delays may be frustrating. This karmic cycle ends by 3 p.m.
Cosmic tip: Continue being the one people turn to for empathy and understanding.

 

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
This is one of those days when you wish to be alone and not deal with anyone.
Cosmic tip: Believe you’ll be Divinely Guided to complete a task successfully.

 

Libra Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You are happy when new work comes in, but get stressed out about it too. Be grateful for this abundance. 
Cosmic tip: Consciously feel the joy and peace within your heart.

 

Scorpio Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A friend from overseas calls. Take good care of your cardiovascular health with a healthy diet, and exercising as advised.
Cosmic tip: Have a heart-to-heart discussion with someone you love.

 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Choose one out of several options given by an elder. Someone is upset about this offer to you.
Cosmic tip: Don’t harbour unnecessary guilt. You did the best in the given circumstances.

 

Capricorn Capricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A verbal agreement reached about property may not work out. Those seeking employment can choose between two jobs.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge the other person’s point of view in an argument.

 

Aquarius Aquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A deal that worked brought in more money than expected. Spend some. Save some. 
Cosmic tip: Stay connected to a feeling of joy. There is so much to be grateful for.

 

Pisce Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Enjoying yourself is necessary but don’t go overboard celebrating. Approach situations with creative solutions. Singles may begin a new relationship..
Cosmic tip: Choose the route that brings most happiness.

 

