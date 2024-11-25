Horoscope today, November 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Closing a business deal finally is such a feeling of an achievement. You love the challenge of competition and coming out the winner.

Cosmic tip: Make time to pray or meditate every day, if possible.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

On the face of it, a good idea just remains one unless you pursue it further. Have a conversation if something is worrying you (don’t second-guess).

Cosmic tip: Make time for those you love.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A karmic balance settles in, giving an option between two happy alternatives.

Cosmic tip: Keep a low profile at the best of times and worst of times. Don’t allow anyone to tap true feelings.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

This reconciliation is such a relief (you’ve promised yourself to never repeat certain mistakes that led to it).

Cosmic tip: Remind yourself: there’s no progress if there’s no struggle.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some society issues are taken care of finally. Don’t ignore a cough or a cold, and get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Diplomatically try to figure out why a family member is so quiet nowadays.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A hectic day ends finally. Not in the mood to socialize: you would rather spend the evening listening to music and reading.

Cosmic tip: Remember: never be so busy that you forget to enjoy life.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Receiving good news is a great way to begin the day. Advice given should be taken in the spirit of it being given.

Cosmic tip: Allow your heart to overrule your head for a change.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A senior or a mentor is helpful, but you also need to be proactive, coming out with some inputs of your own. A dream manifests finally.

Cosmic tip: Detach yourself from a sensitive situation.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Understanding hidden energies is important to make the right decision at the right moment. Consciously stay out of office politics by being non-committal.

Cosmic tip: Have unconditional acceptance towards the one you love.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Accepting your role in certain circumstances makes it easier to reach decisions when a crossroads emerges. At the same time, try not to over think or do too much soul searching.

Cosmic tip: Follow intuition.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Productivity at work increases as certain time saving techniques begin working. Set boundaries early on in a relationship.

Cosmic tip: Make well thought out financial decisions. Invest only the amount you can risk losing.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This karmic cycle of acquiring additional knowledge is a hint to pursue further studies.

Cosmic tip: Keep communication in that special relationship clear and unambiguous.