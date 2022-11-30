Horoscope today, November 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 30 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Two out of three projects will be signed shortly. A trip is planned.

Cosmic tip: Make time to have some fun also. Life is not just only about work.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Making less time for friends is quite alright as there’s too much urgent work to complete. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Take time off to review and read through work completed.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Consider all ramifications before having a face-off with a colleague. It’s worth keeping working atmosphere congenial. Some receive an unexpected bonus.

Cosmic tip: Trust feelings about the current relationship.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

What is rightfully yours will come to you. That is the law of karma.

Cosmic tip: Things will go better once you release the need to be in control.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A past relationship that brought pleasure and anger equally may resurface. Make a positive investment to help financial health be strong.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to a new chapter beginning.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Socializing and having fun may be on hold due to too much added work. Be strong and steadfast in love.

Cosmic tip: Wish for a wonderful relationship for it to manifest.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Leave for the airport/ station well ahead to reach in time. There are traffic snarls.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about how your prayer will be answered. Trust in God/ Divine Energy.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Keep accounts in order to avoid an Income Tax enquiry. Diplomacy saves an awkward moment in a business meeting.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate yourself and all you have done so far.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Pursuing further studies is a practical decision. Family is supportive in every manner.

Cosmic tip: Make sure you are allowing yourself to receive too, instead of just being the giver.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Make lemonade when life gives lemons. You are extremely busy after 2 p.m., attending several meetings. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Repeat positive affirmations for what you desire the most.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You wonder why an elder is being uncommunicative. Find out why this is so. An opportunity for further studies comes your way.

Cosmic tip: Make use of a choice of newer prospects.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A change of plans works out to your advantage. Keep true feelings to yourself.

Cosmic tip: Take up an enjoyable hobby since you have a little more time for yourself.





