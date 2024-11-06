Breaking News
Railways manage record passengers in festivals, 12 million transported in a day
SC asks Ajit Pawar NCP to issue disclaimer in 36 hours in clock symbol case
Mumbai Police arrests man from Karnataka for sending threats to Salman Khan
MVA rally: Rahul Gandhi announces Rs 3,000 monthly to women, free travel
Congress in a steady state of decline; BJP set to win Maharashtra polls: Scindia
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today November 7 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, November 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 07 November,2024 12:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, November 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, November 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 7.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Aim for originality when planning an event at work, asking for inputs from others. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Talk to someone you trust, discussing a past unforgettable experience which helps heal the memory.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
This recognition earned is due to consistent hard work. Keep position strong by interacting maturely with colleagues. The evening is enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Continue with this healthy diet which is just right for you.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Floating in an endless time warp ends now with a busy, yet challenging time commencing. Do drink enough water.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of a karmic cycle beginning which promises to be of advantage.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Failing at something is nothing to get shattered about or feel disheartened. Have the courage to continue till you’ve achieved the desired result. 
Cosmic tip: Make the right karma by giving unconditional acceptance and love.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
The following karmic cycle lays emphasis on using all leads and opportunities to increase business (and cash flow).
Cosmic tip: Be patient with unforeseen delays as this slow karmic cycle ends by afternoon.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A job offer is surprising since you are happy at the present employment. 
Cosmic tip: Allow life to evolve in a different direction by maintaining a peaceful mind and faith in the Higher Power.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Vibes within the family have been scattered and a bit jangled, but they now settle down gradually due to an important decision taken. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t take a cough or a cold lightly.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
It’s a bit difficult to forget someone who meant a lot to you at one time and more so if the relationship ended on a bitter note. 
Cosmic tip: Do regularly exercise as advised.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A busy day begins and during mid-afternoon there’s an argument with a customer which should be reined in quickly. 
Cosmic tip: Lead as disciplined a life as is possible in the given circumstances.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Life gets better as karmic lessons are learned, some of them the hard way. Continue with physiotherapy and a modified diet. 
Cosmic tip: Consciously move onto a higher spiritual plane (sometimes life’s experiences insist on this).

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
What’s the point in setting up road-blocks for yourself? These, in any case result in so many unnecessary delays. Think before acting. 
Cosmic tip: Check with the doctor about acidity issues. Don’t ignore this.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A bureaucratic enquiry (Income-Tax?) ends favourably. A long term relationship is at a crossroads, so make wise decisions. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Live life in the moment, not wasting precious moments in regrets. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK