Horoscope today, November 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Aim for originality when planning an event at work, asking for inputs from others. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Talk to someone you trust, discussing a past unforgettable experience which helps heal the memory.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This recognition earned is due to consistent hard work. Keep position strong by interacting maturely with colleagues. The evening is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Continue with this healthy diet which is just right for you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Floating in an endless time warp ends now with a busy, yet challenging time commencing. Do drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of a karmic cycle beginning which promises to be of advantage.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Failing at something is nothing to get shattered about or feel disheartened. Have the courage to continue till you’ve achieved the desired result.

Cosmic tip: Make the right karma by giving unconditional acceptance and love.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The following karmic cycle lays emphasis on using all leads and opportunities to increase business (and cash flow).

Cosmic tip: Be patient with unforeseen delays as this slow karmic cycle ends by afternoon.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A job offer is surprising since you are happy at the present employment.

Cosmic tip: Allow life to evolve in a different direction by maintaining a peaceful mind and faith in the Higher Power.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Vibes within the family have been scattered and a bit jangled, but they now settle down gradually due to an important decision taken.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take a cough or a cold lightly.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

It’s a bit difficult to forget someone who meant a lot to you at one time and more so if the relationship ended on a bitter note.

Cosmic tip: Do regularly exercise as advised.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A busy day begins and during mid-afternoon there’s an argument with a customer which should be reined in quickly.

Cosmic tip: Lead as disciplined a life as is possible in the given circumstances.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Life gets better as karmic lessons are learned, some of them the hard way. Continue with physiotherapy and a modified diet.

Cosmic tip: Consciously move onto a higher spiritual plane (sometimes life’s experiences insist on this).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

What’s the point in setting up road-blocks for yourself? These, in any case result in so many unnecessary delays. Think before acting.

Cosmic tip: Check with the doctor about acidity issues. Don’t ignore this.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A bureaucratic enquiry (Income-Tax?) ends favourably. A long term relationship is at a crossroads, so make wise decisions. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Live life in the moment, not wasting precious moments in regrets.