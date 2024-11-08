Breaking News
Horoscope today, November 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 09 November,2024 12:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 9.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A relationship passing through a gamut of emotions settles down and then gets stirred up again. A project doesn’t make sense. 
Cosmic tip: Behave in the manner you expect others to reciprocate towards you.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Diversifying the present business is sometimes a ‘yes’ and sometimes a ‘no’. Leave it be for now till there’s clarity. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware if you want to make sure nothing is stolen from you.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Purchasing some white goods for the family home is revealed. Plans for a short holiday may be scrapped. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Consult a doctor even if you have just a cold.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A new project/ assignment is slightly complicated and make take several meetings before a plan of action is put into place. Don’t be impatient.
Cosmic tip: Consciously incur positive karmas to win brownie points.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
It’s quite alright to say you don’t have the time or can’t pass on a message. It’s better to refuse outright.
Cosmic tip: Use freedom as an opportunity to do what is right.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A trip out of town was a catalyst for a change (a positive one). There’s an interesting closure of an issue. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate life in all its glorious colours, even the greys and browns.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Profits increase, especially if self-employed. A cousin phones with some interesting news. Keep regret away by practising gratitude at all times of the day. 
Cosmic tip: Invest in property, making use of this auspicious time.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A karmic cycle for a new relationship to commence begins. This is a good time to review lifestyle, making positive changes.
Cosmic tip: Use an opportunity today to build the tomorrow you plan.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The past has value, but only for the lessons it carried. Use that to build the kind of today you want. A project has a sober beginning.
Cosmic tip: Get enough rest and sleep.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Take the time needed to prepare for important meetings since most of them have reached a crucial point in negotiations. Avoid driving if tired.
Cosmic tip: Be aware that growth and comfort don’t co-exist.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The day is relaxed as no deadlines approach for a while. Lunch with the team is a continuation of work.  
Cosmic tip: Think before speaking about someone not present in the group. Avoid gossiping.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A family celebration is planned in detail. Handling professional equations with care is something learnt the hard way over time. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic justice as the universe repays you for past positive karma.

