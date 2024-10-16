Horoscope today, October 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 16.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be cautious when an opportunity to make big money comes your way. Deal with emotional tiredness by stepping back.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge the good in your life as this is the foundation of all abundance.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Truth is in your favour as celestial blessings are showered gradually on you.

Cosmic tip: Step away from thoughts and habits that keep you chained to the past, which is actually very forgettable.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You would rather spend the day communing in nature but work sends an insistent call to deal with important work. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Weigh words carefully before saying what’s on your mind.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A falling out with two people may be the result of what was communicated. Work results maintain your position as the leader.

Cosmic tip: Never get so busy that you don’t have a life.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keep information shared with you confidential. A happier karmic cycle begins by spending time with family (this automatically elevates the mood).

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind; sometimes storms make trees have deeper roots.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keeping rapport with those you deal with daily is so important as this keeps personal vibes positive. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Use this spiritual cycle to read up literature dealing with this.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being possessive all of a sudden is shock for your spouse/ partner. Think of the underlying reason, but be ready to be greeted with teasing.

Cosmic tip: Consciously decide to maintain an equable mood today.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Those in a new relationship must proceed cautiously as they maybe imagining certain characteristics which mirror their own personality.

Cosmic tip: Don’t miss an opportunity because it’s dressed in cargos. Don’t go for glitter.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle favours concentrating on work and nothing else. Let go of a relationship that only brings confusion and heartache. Try to cut down on junk food.

Cosmic tip: Think positive. Live positive.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Discuss an important career decision with someone whose judgment you trust. Some drive to a nearby city for a meeting.

Cosmic tip: Opt to be quiet to a comment. Allow work to speak for itself.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This is the wrong day to ask for a meeting with the boss (to discuss few points that make you uncomfortable).

Cosmic tip: Study every aspect when entering unknown territory in a job change.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A good idea tied up with a change of residence allows having a carefree life and living. Be fair to all.

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful and karmic justice comes your way quicker than expected.