Horoscope today, October 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being self-protective is understandable in present circumstances, but keep an open mind about future decisions.

Cosmic tip: Don’t waste your time and energy arguing with everyone who cross-questions you.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Enjoying peace of mind is something won the hard way after dealing with many problems.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make decisions when knowledge about the issue is limited to what you’ve been told fourth hand.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Remaining focused on the present moment is the best way to maintain a peaceful mind. Maintain friendships.

Cosmic tip: Think carefully before making a radical change in lifestyle.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A karmic cycle of selling/buying property begins. Sometimes you wonder if there’s an end to this twilight night: wait patiently.

Cosmic tip: Use past experiences as a means to grow.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The day is favourable for partnerships- personal or business. Life is not about only work: make time to enjoy yourself too.

Cosmic tip: Faithfully follow a personalised diet which is already showing results.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Karma is in your favour as long as any decision taken is steeped in love. Thankfully, a busy day comes to an end.

Cosmic tip: Learn cautious moderation seamlessly intertwined with tact and subtlety.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Personal duties and responsibilities prevent from giving a commitment, which is quite understandable.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from people you feel aren’t well-wishers, even if their demeanour is faultless.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Moving on with life even though people try to keep you from achieving goals reveals your grit and determination.

Cosmic tip: Try to understand the root of this opposition and unusual lack of sympathy.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Practising is the best way to master a new subject of interest that is of use later on.

Cosmic tip: Patiently work through this plateau karmic phase which is important in its own manner.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being aware of your role in how life has played out is the first step to change circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Try altering manner of interaction with an elder to simplify your stand on it.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A court case (if any) moves favourably after a nailbiting session earlier. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t keep thinking about how someone has hurt you. Let go. Live and let live peacefully.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Listening to what people have to say helps in learning so much; some become worldly wise because of it. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle that is favourable in every manner.