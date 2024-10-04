Horoscope today, October 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Open your heart to some of the highest energy—joy and love.

Cosmic tip: Don’t consider only suffering to be a sign of growth; joy is equally important to grow at the soul level.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Receiving recognition as someone who always does their best at work is welcome praise. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of inner and outer healing taking place, getting ready for major changes due.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Business negotiations can be cumbersome and especially long, with the minutest plan of action being discussed (this helps work on the project).

Cosmic tip: Release what doesn’t support you, whether it’s a mindset, friends, etc.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Having to deal with a slowly moving day can be annoying, especially since you woke up later than usual.

Cosmic tip: Trust there’s a higher plan for your life which is unfolding as it should.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Reviewing investments and goals keeps you up to date on what needs to be tweaked or changed. Do remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Remember what’s important in life, letting go of the fluff and glitter.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Life may not seem fair, but a careful perusal shows otherwise. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be aware and mindful about what’s going on in the inner recesses of your mind. Don’t disregard it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Work keeps you on your toes, which is always preferable.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the contentment of a long lasting relationship. It may not be ideal, but karma plays a huge part in life.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Having experienced so many ups and downs, a more settled karmic cycle beginning is the good news. A business contract requires immense concentration for completion.

Cosmic tip: Give and receive love in equal quantities.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Health has improved. This allows a quieter and a more peaceful manner of contemplation when decisions have to be made.

Cosmic tip: Be open to change in a positive manner that comes with slight chaos.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There are too many unanswered questions, but your understanding of the situation is correct. Excessive work keeps you on your toes.

Cosmic tip: Take back your power even if the burden seems heavy.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This slightly confusing time is not at all so if you just trust the Higher Power to help you.

Cosmic tip: Purify surroundings by getting rid of old and unused items that cause stagnant energy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

All things financial are revealed by the Tarot; so go ahead with making new investments or deciding to save something every week. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Use your wisdom to inspire others.