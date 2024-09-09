Horoscope today, September 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being sure of your legal standing is why speaking your mind freely makes you feel good. You’ve been quiet long enough.

Cosmic tip: Meet a new acquaintance for a coffee date during the day.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Those who’ve had a fight with the spouse/ partner have a reconciliation as if a magic wand has been waved.

Cosmic tip: Count your blessings as you enter one of the best periods in life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A shaky partnership with two people heals as now all three want to discuss issues instead of being sullenly silent. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Follow organizational guidelines even if that takes longer.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Give your relationship a chance if there has been some trouble in paradise. A time of abundance begins.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from making a decision based on hearsay. Find out the truth first.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Allowing developments to manifest gradually is better than just calling someone and sharing an opinion. Workload is excessive so get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Forgive someone older who may not have been supportive earlier.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An agreement about finances keeps vibes at home normal and easy going as they usually remain. Do get enough rest and enough sleep at night.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this close bond with family.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Having to miss out on a trip with friends still makes you feel bad about it.

Cosmic tip: Change mindset to be acceptable towards new ideas to bring about a changed karmic cycle.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s so much you’d like to ask the universe for, but pare it down to just one wish; having good friends who care.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the moment fully with conscious and focused awareness.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Parents are in a generous mood, giving you much more than expected. Receiving good news about an investment doing exceptionally well lifts low spirits.

Cosmic tip: Consume health giving foods, cutting down junk food.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

After saying a firm ‘no’, you relent and take a practical view of the whole situation. Worries and troubles soon cease to exist in such large numbers.

Cosmic tip: Accept events as something inevitable.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those looking for the ideal property find reason to celebrate as it is finally found. A two day trip out of town is planned with family.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy an evening out with friends.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A day of different experiences keeps you on your toes and at the end of the day, unable to choose one which was most enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Don’t suddenly become all preachy and judgmental.



