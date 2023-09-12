Horoscope today, September 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 12.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A bad investment may bring a small loss. Do delegate work at the office, but don’t be hypercritical.
Cosmic tip: Surround yourself with like-minded people who will lift your energies.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Positive thoughts propel this karmic cycle to a longer time-span. Try not to over protect those you love most.
Cosmic tip: Consume proper nutrition for weight management and also allergies.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Make a fresh start even though you may be inexperienced about exactly how to go about it. The best way is to learn from ‘mistakes’.
Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore a cold.
Also read: Horoscope today, Sept 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Cleaning clutter is a therapeutic process for you. A friend may be over sensitive to something said. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be a positive and a happy person.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Having inner strength is an ode to beliefs and faith in God/ the universe. A financial advantage is presented.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to a gift or a nice surprise coming up.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being practical about finances is good, but don’t deprive yourself either. Understanding the deeper meaning and reason of life brings peace.
Cosmic tip: Nurture yourself with a spa treatment.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Stress due to unexpected expenditure is revealed. Leave aside emotional baggage when friends come to say ‘hello’. Empty chaos and chatter from the mind.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to body signals.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s a great opportunity given and a positive outcome to a meeting. Invite a friend for coffee.
Cosmic tip: Go outside, embrace nature if you reside near a garden.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
It feels good to receive an unexpected bonus even though it isn’t that much. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Happily flow in this karmic cycle of endings and new beginnings.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
It’s great receiving karmic justice, just when on the point of giving up. Some dream of leaving a tedious dead-end job.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the fact that life is better now.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Verbal or electronic communication brings unexpected good news. Don’t ignore a cough or a cold.
Cosmic tip: Use sharp instincts and fast reflexes to get away from a potentially dangerous situation.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Be totally aware when on the phone to avoid being scammed due to preoccupation. Be careful.
Cosmic tip: Those having medical tests done need to have a couple more done.