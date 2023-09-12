Horoscope today, September 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A bad investment may bring a small loss. Do delegate work at the office, but don’t be hypercritical.

Cosmic tip: Surround yourself with like-minded people who will lift your energies.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Positive thoughts propel this karmic cycle to a longer time-span. Try not to over protect those you love most.

Cosmic tip: Consume proper nutrition for weight management and also allergies.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Make a fresh start even though you may be inexperienced about exactly how to go about it. The best way is to learn from ‘mistakes’.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore a cold.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Cleaning clutter is a therapeutic process for you. A friend may be over sensitive to something said. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be a positive and a happy person.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Having inner strength is an ode to beliefs and faith in God/ the universe. A financial advantage is presented.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to a gift or a nice surprise coming up.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Being practical about finances is good, but don’t deprive yourself either. Understanding the deeper meaning and reason of life brings peace.

Cosmic tip: Nurture yourself with a spa treatment.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Stress due to unexpected expenditure is revealed. Leave aside emotional baggage when friends come to say ‘hello’. Empty chaos and chatter from the mind.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to body signals.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s a great opportunity given and a positive outcome to a meeting. Invite a friend for coffee.

Cosmic tip: Go outside, embrace nature if you reside near a garden.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It feels good to receive an unexpected bonus even though it isn’t that much. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Happily flow in this karmic cycle of endings and new beginnings.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It’s great receiving karmic justice, just when on the point of giving up. Some dream of leaving a tedious dead-end job.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the fact that life is better now.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Verbal or electronic communication brings unexpected good news. Don’t ignore a cough or a cold.

Cosmic tip: Use sharp instincts and fast reflexes to get away from a potentially dangerous situation.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be totally aware when on the phone to avoid being scammed due to preoccupation. Be careful.

Cosmic tip: Those having medical tests done need to have a couple more done.