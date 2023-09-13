Breaking News
Horoscope today, September 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 13 September,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 13.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Doors are opened to goals, wishes and desires. Long overdue solutions accelerate into consciousness, allowing there to be closure.
Cosmic tip: Unlock deeper understanding in a relationship to bring you closer.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A new karmic cycle like one you’ve never witnessed begins. The body heals and recovers from slight lethargy.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this beautiful offering of contentment, love and joy.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Let your action or decision be from a place of power. Be comfortable in your own skin (don’t make comparisons).
Cosmic tip: Compare events of the past and check for spiritual growth.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
New beginnings reduce and diminish stress and worries. Younger Cancereans enter a fertile karmic cycle.
Cosmic tip: Allow the child within to peep out sometimes. Do what you enjoyed when small.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Concentrate on building a strong financial portfolio. There’s a happy turn of events soon. Avoid foods you know cause allergies.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this happiness in all aspects of life.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Past experiences are firmly entrenched in memory. But that time is over. Heal your soul. Let go.
Cosmic tip: Depend on this maternal figure who guards, protects and takes quick action.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Everyone loves a good bargain when shopping (you are not an exception). Recovery is on the horizon if you’ve been unwell.
Cosmic tip: Take this reconciliation in the right spirit.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Work out a good deal for yourself in the next contract. Use your right brain and intuition to unlock further creative talents.
Cosmic tip: Tactfully negotiate a minefield of lies.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Don’t keep recreating the past. Learn from it and let it go. A financial loss is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of a person hiding ill feelings towards you very cleverly.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Energy is explosive, but you can control the situation effectively.
Cosmic tip: Send up a prayer of thanks to God/ the universe for such a great life that only gets better.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Enjoying the work that you do and being well known for it speaks for your hard work and total focus.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the passion in life (physical or otherwise).

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Appreciate this plateau phase of less socializing. United teamwork brings desired results quicker. Do follow a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow worries, real or imagined, to gnaw at you.

