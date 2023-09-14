Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, September 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Singles meet a potential spouse on a blind date (for coffee) set up by friends. It’s quite an underwhelming experience.

Cosmic tip: Have documents checked by a trusted lawyer before signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

When the relationship with a karmic soul-mate is good- it’s wonderful, or it’s nothing to dance about.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this omen of happiness, peace and hope sent by the Tarot.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be respectful even when disagreeing about something. Schedules, especially meetings are held on time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition. This is your Guardian Angel speaking to you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Sometimes there is no ideal situation. Just make the most of what there is. Keep focus on attention to detail.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy these loving messages received that are so delightful.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A project needs undivided attention and laser sharp focus to complete it in record time.

Cosmic tip: Let go of unimportant issues. Why create unnecessary stress for yourself and others?

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Decisions made today swell, heave and flow in an unexpected direction. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karmas, especially in a relationship you know should be avoided.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those in a new relationship find it a comfort zone with unbelievable caring.

Cosmic tip: Stop impetuous and brash exchanges with someone at work. This serves no purpose to anyone.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

If you want others not to take what you say personally, then behave the same way when the spouse/ boss says something to you.

Cosmic tip: Own up to a small mistake.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Re-think a complicated project, talking to several people who may know more about it than you.

Cosmic tip: Meet friends at a community place, like a park or a promenade.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Perform a random act of kindness towards someone without expecting anything in return. Don’t make legal/ property decisions today.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be so gullible/ naive. People have hidden agendas.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Messages received lack clarity, which is annoying and frustrating. Write down points you want explained in detail.

Cosmic tip: Take care of health, consulting the doctor if feeling low on energy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

You have extensive knowledge since the personality is highly intellectual and sharp. Share this unstintingly with others. Do follow a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Just enjoy the time spent together.