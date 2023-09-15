Horoscope today, September 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A settlement doesn’t seem to be in your favour. An overbearing person may insist it is just right in the circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Step away from emotionally exhausting and wearisome relationships.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Happiness comes from the family unit. Some buy a charm or a trinket. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be coerced into giving a quick reply.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Free lancers find work comes in regularly now. Make sure you have a job in hand before handing in the resignation letter.

Cosmic tip: Use time efficiently and constructively.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There’s an energy of novelty, new things and awesome experiences according to the Tarot.

Cosmic tip: Keep wits about in a cool and composed manner to win in a discussion.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Don’t focus on what is missing. Instead, appreciate all there is in life. Cutting unwanted ties may have come to mind.

Cosmic tip: Wait patiently till a commitment is forthcoming.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A slow karmic cycle ends by evening. Write down your feelings, thoughts and experiences to bring clarity to life.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental; instead, distance yourself from certain friends.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Spending ‘couples only’ time makes a big difference in the conversation. A courier delivers a surprise present from a friend.

Cosmic tip: Deal with an issue with love as the foundation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s recognition for work done well. The financial situation is reassuring. A legal case comes to an end.

Cosmic tip: Embrace changes taking place. They are for your own eventual good.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Taking some time out to think over a situation/ matter is a good idea. It helps clear brain fog, bringing back focus.

Cosmic tip: Remain within the budget when entertaining.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A business deal involving property is revealed. There’s slow and steady progression towards self-set long term goals.

Cosmic tip: Be calm to hold onto this feeling of peace and contentment.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Your decisions will determine the path you will walk on. Make wise, not emotional choices. Lead a simple, stress-free life.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an exercise and diet chart if possible.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Signing a joint venture is possible. Expect to receive new (unexpected) information that makes you very happy.

Cosmic tip: Mentally snip away at inconsequential issues that fill so much mind-space.