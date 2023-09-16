Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, September 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 16.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Swiftness is important when asked to volunteer for a project, the likes of which you’ve not handled before.

Cosmic tip: Be careful what you wish for as this karmic cycle grants wishes.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Look for something easy and manageable if planning on a working at a second job. Unleash the inner child by finger painting or freehand drawing.

Cosmic tip: Think before speaking.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Verbal communication, dating, discussions, negotiations or small get-togethers form a basis for a busy day. Don’t ignore a cough or a cold.

Cosmic tip: Trust your first impression or instinct.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There are options and multiple decisions about which path to take. There’s a sense of empowerment at the right decision taken.

Cosmic tip: Lead a simple, uncomplicated and uncluttered life.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those in a long distance reading need to make more efforts to meet to maintain a connection. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Reach out and associate with like-minded people.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A new beginning and a bright day commences. The focus is on all things obscure, which gain clarity as the day progresses.

Cosmic tip: Nurture energy and vitality with a proper diet.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Concentrate on professional growth and what you need to do about it. The day brings joy to the entire family..

Cosmic tip: Be more sensitive to what elders require.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An important person in the work environment is a huge support for you. Left brained thinking helps analyse a situation.

Cosmic tip: Follow traffic rules carefully. Don’t speed or drive rashly.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Don’t get involved in arguments at work. Keep concentration on the job at hand. Share lunch with a colleague.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between work and leisure time.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Keep the mind calm. Don’t ignore an allergy. Do consult your doctor.

Cosmic tip: Accept the fact that people change over time, evolve and point life in a different direction.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A situation needs time to develop before making sense. Wait patiently. You don’t need to do anything about it.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of having been set free from certain restrictions.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A mature and sincere relationship begins for single older Pisceans. A peaceful working environment helps deal with more work.

Cosmic tip: Take an appointment with an audiologist if having hearing issues.