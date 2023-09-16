Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2023: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja out now; see pics
Mumbai: FDA conducts surprise milk inspection drive on 5 toll booths in city
Maharashtra: Senior citizen killed after earth-mover machine hits her in Nagpur
Nipah virus: Case against man for posting fake news on social media
BREAKING: Water pipeline leakage causes disruption in Mumbai's Ghatkopar areas
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today September 16 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, September 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 16 September,2023 12:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, September 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, September 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 16.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Swiftness is important when asked to volunteer for a project, the likes of which you’ve not handled before.
Cosmic tip: Be careful what you wish for as this karmic cycle grants wishes.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Look for something easy and manageable if planning on a working at a second job. Unleash the inner child by finger painting or freehand drawing.
Cosmic tip: Think before speaking.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Verbal communication, dating, discussions, negotiations or small get-togethers form a basis for a busy day. Don’t ignore a cough or a cold.
Cosmic tip: Trust your first impression or instinct.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
There are options and multiple decisions about which path to take. There’s a sense of empowerment at the right decision taken.
Cosmic tip: Lead a simple, uncomplicated and uncluttered life.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Those in a long distance reading need to make more efforts to meet to maintain a connection. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Reach out and associate with like-minded people.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A new beginning and a bright day commences. The focus is on all things obscure, which gain clarity as the day progresses.
Cosmic tip: Nurture energy and vitality with a proper diet.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Concentrate on professional growth and what you need to do about it. The day brings joy to the entire family.. 
Cosmic tip: Be more sensitive to what elders require.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An important person in the work environment is a huge support for you. Left brained thinking helps analyse a situation.
Cosmic tip: Follow traffic rules carefully. Don’t speed or drive rashly.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Don’t get involved in arguments at work. Keep concentration on the job at hand. Share lunch with a colleague.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between work and leisure time.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Keep the mind calm. Don’t ignore an allergy. Do consult your doctor.
Cosmic tip: Accept the fact that people change over time, evolve and point life in a different direction.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A situation needs time to develop before making sense. Wait patiently. You don’t need to do anything about it.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of having been set free from certain restrictions.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A mature and sincere relationship begins for single older Pisceans. A peaceful working environment helps deal with more work. 
Cosmic tip: Take an appointment with an audiologist if having hearing issues.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai Daily horoscope Horoscope Horoscope today india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK