Horoscope today, September 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 18.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Communication from a potential client requires long hours spent explaining and understanding all about the product. Dealing with so many meetings is mentally draining.
Cosmic tip: Keep relationship on track and strong.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
There are many clauses within the legal system. Find out what is right for you. Work towards increasing company profits.
Cosmic tip: Eat foods which promote and maintain good health.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Though an issue has been resolved, but it left you feeling a little disillusioned. Positive financial news is received.
Cosmic tip: Remain optimistic when doubts again slide into conscious thoughts.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Consulting a lawyer was a good idea. Now you have to just wait till papers are prepared.
Cosmic tip: Reach for happiness you know is your birthright.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Two creative ideas have been accepted. Now there’s just a choice to be made. Do update computer skills.
Cosmic tip: Remain up to date with investments on a regular basis.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Money owed to you is received. Three trips out of town are planned. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Mentally thank those who have helped on this career path to success.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Today is favourable for setting up a new business. Two options require sensitive handling. Be protective towards siblings.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be over dramatic as it doesn’t bring expected reaction.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
What you’ve longed to hear in a relationship becomes reality. Get enough rest till there’s complete recovery from a bout of ill health.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be overly harsh or strict.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
It’s the stepping back from expectations that brings changes you’ve been pursuing. Just wait it out patiently. In the meanwhile complete pending work.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy a friend’s special day.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Today is auspicious for business meetings in the city or a nearby city.
Cosmic tip: Don’t keep on fighting against obstacles. They have been sent to benefit you. Accept gracefully.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Deal promptly with correspondence or paperwork quickly. Renting another office is a choice to make.
Cosmic tip: Deal wisely with contradictory unseen forces. Let things be if unable to decide.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Regularly check on financial portfolio, whether you need to change investments to a better option. Consciously buy only what you need.
Cosmic tip: Practise detachment to the best of your ability.