Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, September 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Communication from a potential client requires long hours spent explaining and understanding all about the product. Dealing with so many meetings is mentally draining.

Cosmic tip: Keep relationship on track and strong.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There are many clauses within the legal system. Find out what is right for you. Work towards increasing company profits.

Cosmic tip: Eat foods which promote and maintain good health.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Though an issue has been resolved, but it left you feeling a little disillusioned. Positive financial news is received.

Cosmic tip: Remain optimistic when doubts again slide into conscious thoughts.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Consulting a lawyer was a good idea. Now you have to just wait till papers are prepared.

Cosmic tip: Reach for happiness you know is your birthright.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Two creative ideas have been accepted. Now there’s just a choice to be made. Do update computer skills.

Cosmic tip: Remain up to date with investments on a regular basis.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Money owed to you is received. Three trips out of town are planned. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Mentally thank those who have helped on this career path to success.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Today is favourable for setting up a new business. Two options require sensitive handling. Be protective towards siblings.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be over dramatic as it doesn’t bring expected reaction.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

What you’ve longed to hear in a relationship becomes reality. Get enough rest till there’s complete recovery from a bout of ill health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be overly harsh or strict.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It’s the stepping back from expectations that brings changes you’ve been pursuing. Just wait it out patiently. In the meanwhile complete pending work.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a friend’s special day.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Today is auspicious for business meetings in the city or a nearby city.

Cosmic tip: Don’t keep on fighting against obstacles. They have been sent to benefit you. Accept gracefully.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Deal promptly with correspondence or paperwork quickly. Renting another office is a choice to make.

Cosmic tip: Deal wisely with contradictory unseen forces. Let things be if unable to decide.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Regularly check on financial portfolio, whether you need to change investments to a better option. Consciously buy only what you need.

Cosmic tip: Practise detachment to the best of your ability.