Horoscope today, September 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 19.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
There’s professional and financial empowerment that allows making decisions for everyone else (it’s always better to make joint decisions).
Cosmic tip: Be less intense if in a new relationship.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Home and family, comfort and security are all gifts of the universe and your individual karmas.
Cosmic tip: Focus on turning a situation back to the way it was (better).
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Some endurance is needed to deal with a blockage—whether at work or in personal life.
Cosmic tip: Live through each day as it evolves into what is meant to be.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
News is on the way either from afar or closer to home. The Tarot reveals receiving a package or a notification.
Cosmic tip: Try and leave for home earlier if possible.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
You may be confused about an issue but being irritable only makes it worse. Retain a cool mind. A new client is signed.
Cosmic tip: Be patient with someone much younger.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be ready to take action as soon as you get the go-ahead signal. There’s peace, harmony and an enjoyment of the simple things in life.
Cosmic tip: Continue making conservative investments.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Focus on a meaningful interest, like a new hobby, to bring fresh energy into life. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Wait patiently till what you’ve spoken about is proved right.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Daily challenges in life are easier to deal with. Remember, we all have our own cross to bear in life.
Cosmic tip: Divert your mind by meeting friends whenever possible.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Embarking on a new adventure or visiting a distant land is revealed. Some may have a temporary transfer to another city.
Cosmic tip: Have professional photographs clicked for your web page.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A humorous repartee to an obvious truth is the way to be. Some re-schedule a business meeting fixed for the afternoon.
Cosmic tip: Modestly receive congratulations from the staff.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Computer glitches could happen suddenly. Make sure you have back-ups, too. Go with the flow, yet be independent and self-sufficient.
Cosmic tip: Go shopping with friends since they’re so insistent.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A new business idea is worth working on. Use the left side of the brain to keep up with some logical explanations being given.
Cosmic tip: Use loving and gentle words.