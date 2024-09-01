Horoscope today, September 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Encourage a new and a better karmic cycle to begin by protecting your rights. This feeling of betrayal soon disappears.

Cosmic tip: Try and ignore what sifts back to you via the office grapevine.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A casual conversation with a friend is an eye opener of sorts where you decide to keep an assessment on hold for now.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of legal rights, consulting a lawyer if necessary.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You love hearing financial good news, especially when it’s at the beginning of the day. Live a simple and uncomplicated life.

Cosmic tip: Keep the relationship loving and strong as it is now.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those in a relationship triangle must streamline and change life to be less stressful. Holiday plans are almost complete; life requires organizing it differently.

Cosmic tip: Stay within limits in all that you do.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Work related travel brings expected results, so advance work was worth it. Singles meet their ‘could be’ future spouse very soon.

Cosmic tip: Look forward and ahead with happiness as there’s culmination of dreams.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Bluntness creates jangled vibes; be truthfully diplomatic, carefully listening to what’s conveyed.

Cosmic tip: Use ability to mix fire and water (not literally, but with two people with such personalities), to bring desired results.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Considering two options, both of which are unworkable places you in an unenviable position. Health is good. This issue may get resoled naturally over time.

Cosmic tip: Be yourself so people realize your authenticity.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Making sure people understand exactly how you want them to handle the project saves irritating delays later.

Cosmic tip: Face the future with a song on your lips and peace within in the heart.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be aware of cultural differences in a new relationship; handle them diplomatically and wisely.

Cosmic tip: Keep this questioning and inquisitive mindset sharp as it helps learn so much more due to sustained investigative questioning.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Emotional intensity should be avoided, instead have a light hearted and breezy attitude for today.

Cosmic tip: Keep suspicion away from a relationship as that eats away at the foundation, only bringing heart break.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Entering a karmic cycle of relocation could also just be interpreted as buying property.

Cosmic tip: Take a stand about an issue since now there’s clarity and also considerably more maturity to handle it.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life enters a karmic cycle of greater joy and freedom to not be tied to a routine of drudgery.

Cosmic tip: Keep an emotional commitment on hold if still not sure about the relationship.



