Pic/Shirely Bose

Horoscope today, September 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A good idea may just remain so unless pursued in a practical manner. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be careful while traveling, especially with personal safety, money and valuables.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You have the will power and a sharp mind to think up a course of action for the team. Be kind towards elders.

Cosmic tip: Meet two like-minded friends.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

One personal matter needs immediate resolving. Thank the person for giving the opportunity to earn good interest. Let it go.

Cosmic tip: Take a backseat during an altercation between two colleagues.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t draw attention to yourself at work. Make such decisions which don’t impact anyone in a negative manner. A karmic relationship begins.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of over exertion or dehydration.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be aware where you place spectacles, keys, letters or other important documents. Don’t unwittingly create an emotional distance.

Cosmic tip: Connect with nature; go for a walk, trek or a jog.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Family mean well, so don’t point out the need for some privacy at home. Find joy and blessings in small things.

Cosmic tip: Work towards achieving serenity of the soul.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Move on from self-limiting behaviour patterns. There’s an important and significant turn of events for the better.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of relationships which have a spiritual connection too.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Giving wise advice without being overbearing is revealed. Some decide to eat at a restaurant or just order takeaway.

Cosmic tip: Consult the doctor about food allergies or eating disorders (if any).

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A date or a short visit is something precious. Heal relationships with family as they seem to be upset over a decision.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore a cough or a cold.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There are two or more options to choose from if at a crossroads in life. Take control of your life’s direction.

Cosmic tip: Seek another opinion if having circulatory issues.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Use words that bring souls closer together. Harsh words should be avoided. Think before speaking.

Cosmic tip: Consult your doctor if there’s a mindset of wanting to try alternative healing methods.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Good health is embedded in your soul, but you still need to make informed choices. Make a ‘to do’ list every day and follow it.

Cosmic tip: Connect with certain people intuitively.