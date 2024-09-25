Horoscope today, September 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Plans made in shaky circumstances are likely to come to naught. Waiting patiently till the situation is clearer is a better idea.

Cosmic tip: Be regularly in touch with a special person awaiting news.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Sharing good news with a relative is a double edged sword since the person is so inquisitive.

Cosmic tip: Know how much to reveal is enough when discussing a work related issue with a colleague.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It’s a good time to act on ideas instead of just discussing them endlessly. Either way, make up your mind.

Cosmic tip: Remember every small detail discussed at a meeting. Keep notes if necessary.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The end of an era brought with it many changes- expected and unexpected. Family interaction is friendlier and considerably more tolerant.

Cosmic tip: Consider various plans about where you want to take life now.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Career is at a phase when it could zoom way up or remain static for around six months. It all depends on your involvement and results shown at work.

Cosmic tip: Do remain focused.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A trip is re-scheduled for later on. Spend as much time alone as possible since that’s your preferred way of de-stressing.

Cosmic tip: Don’t wave away a logical solution without even considering it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An on-line business is workable, provided there’s patience enough to wait for it to grow, bringing in profits (it can take anything up to 2 years).

Cosmic tip: Follow the truth even if it’s unpalatable.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Dealing with new clients can be a little annoying sometimes, especially if they themselves don’t know for sure what angle is to be taken in a project.

Cosmic tip: Honestly discuss what’s been an issue.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Making the most of what’s there is better, rather than trying to change what intuitively is not possible, but also inadvisable.

Cosmic tip: Take a mini holiday together just to sleep in and relax.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A karmic cycle of sudden changes and compromises comes as a surprise; but you are not one to sit and mope, but instead just deal with circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Take care of health.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being practical is great, but sometimes you need to rely on intuition that can’t be waved away as nonsense or an over active dramatic mind-set.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be embarrassed about discussing feelings and emotions.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An unbreakable bond is forged when words and actions complement each other. Deadlines have been met in advance.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen the relationship by being honest and true to your words and emotions.