Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representative Image

Listen to this article Horoscope today, September 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You share a great friendship with someone, but being in a business partnership even trips up the relationship.

Cosmic tip: Make quantity time for someone younger who needs excessive counseling based on common sense

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A new and more auspicious karmic cycle brings in a soul mate, much to your surprise. Enjoy this loving togetherness.

Cosmic tip: Set boundaries at the beginning of the relationship to circumvent arguments later.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Plenty of conscientiousness planning is needed to make a success of a new business. Don’t be impatient.

Cosmic tip: Let go of a dying and decaying situation you know is a losing battle of wits.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Think carefully; do you really want to reconcile with someone who treated you in such an insensitive manner?

Cosmic tip: Wish upon a falling star but don’t remain hooked to when it will manifest.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Your spouse/ partner continues being loving. Staying away from someone with an upper respiratory tract infection keeps you clear of it.

Cosmic tip: Follow a karmic path when wanting to get even with someone.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Don’t defend yourself against changes which actually draw in a better karmic cycle. Don’t discuss a raise with your boss.

Cosmic tip: Make a conscious choice after introspection, but which is based on optimism.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Are you missing out an important point about career and why the situation is the way it is?

Cosmic tip: Don’t fight against the karmic tide. This time is for you and the family.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some have found the one love of their life; this is a new karmic relationship.

Cosmic tip: Say as less as possible since one wrong word can upturn the delicate balance needed right now.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A message has you changing plans, but this may be the wrong decision.

Cosmic tip: Take all the time you want to consider if you want to begin a relationship with someone pursuing you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Not hearing from someone important at the time expected is a little off-putting.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be in too much of a hurry to share some news. The time may not be right.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A leisure trip overseas also has you making important contacts.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from blurting out what you feel is so wrong and needs changing. Bring up the topic gradually and peacefully.



